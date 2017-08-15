

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rebounded more than initially estimated in June, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-over-month in June instead of a 1.6 percent rise reported earlier. This was followed by a 3.6 percent decline in May.



The monthly growth in shipments was revised up to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent. Inventories fell 2.0 percent, slower than the 2.2 percent decrease seen in the flash data.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth moderated to 5.5 percent in June from 6.5 percent a month ago.



Data also showed that the capacity utilization rate rose 2.1 percent monthly in June, in contrast to a 4.1 percent fall in May.



