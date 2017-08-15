

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 86.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.08.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7876, 1.4959 and 1.0022 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7851, 1.5004 and 0.9989, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0786 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day low of 1.0757.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



