

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 80.56 against the yen and 1.6113 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.88 and 1.6169, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7312 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7285.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 82.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 0.74 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX