

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 increased to 102 million euros from the prior year's 83 million euros, mainly due to a significant improvement in the profit trend of the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit.



Operating profit or EBIT I rose to 29 million euros from 15 million euros last year.



K+S Group revenues slightly rose by 1.4% in the second quarter to 742 million euros.



'We are still confident regarding the development for the rest of the year and are reiterating our forecast of a tangible increase in earnings. That said, 2017 will remain a transition year,' said Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S.



It is anticipated that the target annual capacity of two million tonnes will be reached from the end of 2017.



For financial year 2017, the company expects revenues to be between 3.6 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros, compared to 3.5 billion euros reported last year.



EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 560 million euros and 660 million euros. It is assumed based on an adjustment of the plants' useful lives that EBIT I will amount to between 260 million euros and 360 million euros.



From today's point of view, the target set in 2015 of achieving consolidated EBITDA of around 1.6 billion euros in 2020 is not realistic anymore. The basis for the calculations was the price of around US$ 330/tonne for potassium chloride in Brazil that K+S assumed at the time. Although the current price trend is pointing in the right direction, it is unlikely that this envisaged figure will be reached. However, the company will do everything in its power to narrow the gap as effectively as possible.



K+S said it intends to publish its new 'Shaping 2030' Group strategy this autumn and will release new mid-term and long-term ambitions at the same time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX