

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - GPT Group (GPT.AX, GPTGF.PK), an Australian property company, reported Tuesday that its first-half funds from operations or FFO increased 3.7 percent to A$279.8 million from last year's A$269.8 million, benefited by strong office and retail net income growth. FFO per security increased 3.5 percent on pcp to 15.54 cents from 15.02 cents a year ago.



Adjusted FFO grew 12.9 percent to A$235 million from A$208.1 million last year.



Net profit after tax was A$752.3 million, up 28.3 percent from A$586.4 million a year ago, with contribution from portfolio valuation gains.



Like for like income growth was 4.7 percent. The office portfolio outperformed, delivering 5.8 percent, while retail and logistics portfolios each delivered healthy like for like growth of 3.8 percent.



The company said the interim distribution per security is 12.3 cents, an increase of 7.0% on first half 2016.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it is upgrading its guidance for FFO per security growth to 3 percent from the 2 percent growth rate announced at its Annual Result in February.



The company also projects distribution per security growth of approximately 5 percent for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX