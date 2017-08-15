IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial advisory firm serving clients throughout the country, is pleased to announce the successful funding of joint venture equity and construction financing for the $12 million development of Petaluma Self Storage, an approximate 75,000 net rentable square feet, Class A facility situated on a 1.9-acre parcel on Petaluma Blvd. in Petaluma, CA. The site has excellent visibility and access to Highway 101 in Sonoma County. Terrapin Investments, an experienced self storage developer, will be constructing one 3-story building and one single-story building with 830 climate and non-climate controlled self storage units. The joint venture equity investor is Clark Investment Group, a Midwestern based family office with whom Talonvest has an exclusive national agreement to originate operating partner relationships with experienced self storage developers focused on the long-term hold of state-of-the-art, class A ground-up and conversion opportunities. Construction financing was provided by a Midwest based bank with experience in ground up storage developments. The loan was structured with a 4-year initial term and a 36-month extension option. Tony Sherman, Principal of Terrapin Investments, commented, "Talonvest's debt and equity experience were invaluable in maximizing the capital structure for this development, and their constant attention to detail kept the financing process on track." The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Jim Davies, Kim Leslie, and Tom Sherlock.

With the continued development of new client relationships and growing transaction volume, Talonvest Capital, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Terra Hendrich as an Analyst. In her role at Talonvest, Terra's responsibilities will include underwriting commercial and self-storage transactions, financial analysis, market analysis, capital market research, and assisting in the management of the due diligence and closing processes. Ms. Hendrich graduated from San Francisco State University. "Our clients expect the highest level of service from the Talonvest team. In order to keep delivering those results, we felt it was the right time to add more talent to our team," commented, Tom Sherlock, Principal of Talonvest Capital. "Terra's analytical mind and her prior experience in facilitating competitive bid situations make her an immediate asset to our business," added Eric Snyder, another Principal of the firm.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for self storage, office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties.

About Terrapin Investments

Terrapin Investments is a real estate investment firm that specializes in owning and managing self storage and hotel properties nationwide. Terrapin has bought four self storage facilities including one expansion. Terrapin successfully operates select service hotels within several major brands including Hilton, Marriott, Choice and IHG.

