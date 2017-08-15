Eurocon Ukraine TOV, a subsidiary of Nordecon AS that is registered in Ukraine, and Kyiv Standartbud TOV concluded a contract for the construction of a 7-story office building in Unit City Technopark in Kiev. The building will have a total surface area of 6,185 m2 and will meet the strict requirements of the LEED gold certificate regarding environmental sustainability, energy use, and indoor climate.



The contract value is 3.4 million euros (including VAT). The construction will be completed in June 2018.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Andri Hõbemägi Nordecon AS Head of Investor Relations Tel: +372 6272 022 E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com www.nordecon.com