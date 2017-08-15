Novo Nordisk A/S: Changes in Novo Nordisk Executive Management

Bagsværd, Denmark, 15 August 2017 - Novo Nordisk A/S today announced two changes to its Executive Management team.

As of 1 October, Camilla Sylvest, senior vice president in charge of Novo Nordisk's operations in Region China, has been appointed executive vice president in charge of Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs. At the helm of this new unit she will be overall responsible for the company's corporate functions within marketing, market access, strategy, communication, stakeholder relations and sustainability.

Camilla Sylvest was appointed senior vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk's Region China in August 2015. In this role she is responsible for the company's activities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Prior to this, Camilla Sylvest has led affiliates and business areas of growing size and complexity in Europe and Asia. She started her career in Novo Nordisk in 1996, following which she had roles in headquarters and regions within pricing, health economics, marketing and sales effectiveness. She holds an MSc in Economics from University of Southern Denmark and an Executive MBA from Scandinavian International Management Institute.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president & CEO, says: "During her more than 20 years in Novo Nordisk, Camilla Sylvest has consistently delivered strong business results, fostered strong relations with stakeholders and demonstrated a natural ability to rally her organisations around key priorities. This makes me very confident in her ability to successfully drive our commercial strategies as well as our strategies for developing Novo Nordisk as a responsible corporation focused on the needs of the patients we serve."

Effective today, Doug Langa, senior vice president, head of North America Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc, is promoted to executive vice president. His responsibilities remain unchanged.

Doug Langa was appointed head of North America Operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc in March this year. Previously, he was senior vice president of Market Access and a member of Novo Nordisk's US leadership team. He joined the company in 2011 and has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. He graduated from Widener University and earned his MBA from Fordham University.

Both Camilla Sylvest and Doug Langa will report to Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.

With these changes, the members of Novo Nordisk's Executive Management are:

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO

Jesper Brandgaard, EVP, chief financial officer and head of Biopharm

Maziar Mike Doustdar, EVP, International Operations

Lars Green, EVP, Business Services & Compliance

Doug Langa, EVP, North America Operations

Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

(from 1 October 2017)

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, EVP, chief science officer

Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply

Further information

Company announcement No 64 / 2017





PR170815_change_executive_management_UK (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2126984/812210.pdf)



