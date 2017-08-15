

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's GDP data in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. The economy is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the rose against the Swiss franc and the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar andt he pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9072 against the pound, 1.1463 against the Swiss franc, 1.1761 against the U.S. dollar and 129.84 against the yen.



