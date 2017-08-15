WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Response to CMA Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS OR JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 August 2017

Recommended all-share offer by John Wood Group PLC ("Wood Group" or "JWG") for Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec Foster Wheeler")

Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") accepts remedy in principle

The CMA has today accepted in principle the remedy formally offered by Wood Group on 9 August.

The remedy consists of the majority of Amec Foster Wheeler's UK upstream oil and gas business located in the UK and serving UK customers (excluding its commissioning business, qedi) as outlined in the Wood Group Prospectus and the Amec Foster Wheeler scheme document, each dated 23 May 2017. The CMA will now undertake a public consultation before issuing its final decision which is due by 12 October 2017.

The M&A process for the remedy is already at an advanced stage. Amec Foster Wheeler commenced a formal marketing process in May, which has attracted interest and is progressing well. The CMA in its provisional decision does not require the Parties to complete the sale of the remedy business in advance of completing the Combination. As a result, Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler continue to expect the Combination to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Commenting on the CMA's announcement Robin Watson, Chief Executive of Wood Group said "Today's announcement is an important milestone and gives us further confidence in our ability to complete the transaction in quarter four this year."

Commenting on today's announcement, Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Amec Foster Wheeler said "We welcome the announcement by the CMA. Our offer of a proposed remedy in May and the early commencement of the sale process to potential buyers of the upstream oil and gas business has ensured we have navigated this process ahead of schedule increasing the likelihood that the transaction with Wood Group will close in quarter four this year."

Enquiries

Wood Group



Andrew Rose, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)12 2453 2716



Brunswick (Public Relations Adviser to Wood Group)

Patrick Handley

Tel: +44 (0)20 7404 5959

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (financial adviser and corporate broker to Wood Group)



Michael Wentworth-Stanley / Dag Skattum

Richard Perelman / James Robinson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7742 4000

Credit Suisse (financial adviser and corporate broker to Wood Group)



Jonathan Grundy / John Hannaford

James Peterkin / Joe Hannon

Tel: +44 (0)20 7888 8888

Amec Foster Wheeler plc



Media: Jonathan Refoy, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investors: Rupert Green, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Tel: +44 (0)20 7429 7500

Goldman Sachs International (financial adviser to Amec Foster Wheeler)

Anthony Gutman / Nimesh Khiroya

Christopher Pilot / Celia Murray

Tel: +44 (0) 7774 1000

BofA Merrill Lynch (financial adviser and corporate broker to Amec Foster Wheeler)

Simon Mackenzie Smith / Tim Waddell

Geoff Iles / Rowland Phillips

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 1000

Barclays (financial adviser and corporate broker to Amec Foster Wheeler)

Mark Astaire / Derek Shakespeare

Asim Gunduz

Tel: +44 (0)20 7623 2323

Important notice relating to financial advisers

Publication on website

A copy of this announcement and the documents required to be published by Rule 26 of the City Code will be made available on Wood Group's website at www.woodgroup.com and Amec Foster Wheeler's website at www.amecfw.com by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of those websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

