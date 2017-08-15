

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to extend gains from the previous session on Tuesday as both Korean and U.S. leaders appeared to indicate a willingness to avert a deepening crisis over North Korea's nuclear program.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher, with Japanese shares leading the regional surge, helped by a weaker yen after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said he would watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision to fire a missile near Guam.



The comments came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that if North Korea fired on U.S. territory it would be 'game on.'



Oil held steady in Asian deals after falling sharply to settle at a three-week low overnight on concerns over rising crude output from OPEC members and U.S. shale-oil producers.



On the economic front, Destatis is scheduled to release German GDP data later today, with economists expecting the economy to grow 0.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



Also, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release U.K. consumer and producer prices data for July.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent overnight, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.



Closer home, European markets rose the most in a month on Monday after suffering their worst weekly decline since November last week. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.1 percent.



The German DAX climbed 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index jumped 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX