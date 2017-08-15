

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, Destatis reported Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the first quarter. The growth rate was expected to remain at 0.7 percent.



While domestic demand and capital formation showed positive contributions, foreign trade had a downward effect on growth.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded by working-day adjusted 2.1 percent, following a 2 percent growth logged in the previous quarter. This was also faster than the expected 1.9 percent.



Price-adjusted GDP growth came in at 0.8 percent versus 3.2 percent a quarter ago.



