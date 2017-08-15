Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-15 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 14th of August 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Embassy of the People's Republic of China entered into a contract to perform the renovation works of the official embassy residence and staff apartments construction, located at Narva mnt 108, Tallinn.



The contract value is approximately EUR 6 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to complete in September 2018.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.