

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc. (HL.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 21% to 265.8 million pounds from last year's 218.9 million pounds. Earnings per share were 44.6 pence, up 20 percent from 37.3 pence a year ago.



Net revenue for the year climbed 18 percent to 385.6 million pounds from last year's 326.5 million pounds.



Net new business inflows climbed 15 percent to 6.9 billion pounds from 6.0 billion pounds last year.



Total assets under administration grew 28 percent to 79.2 billion pounds from last year's 61.7 billion pounds.



Further, the company said its Board has declared a 2017 total ordinary dividend of 29.0 pence per share, 20% ahead of last year. The 2017 total dividend of 29.0 pence per share is down by 15% due to the decision not to pay a special dividend this year.



Subject to shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM, the final dividend will be paid on 20 October 2017 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 29 September 2017.



Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have had a good year for gathering new clients and assets as a result of our relentless focus on the exceptional service we provide....There are considerable challenges for people in the current saving and investment environment but there are also opportunities, and Hargreaves Lansdown is ideally placed to help people make their investment decisions with confidence.'



