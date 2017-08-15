sprite-preloader
Jackpotjoy plc Results for the Three and Six Months Ended 30 June 2017

LONDON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 revenue up 17% year-on-year

Full year 2017 outlook confirmed

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017.

Financial summary

Three      Three
                      months     months               Six months  Six months
                      ended      ended                ended       ended
                      30 June    30 June     Reported 30 June     30 June     Reported
                      2017       2016        Change   2017        2016        Change

                      (GBPm)     (GBPm)      %        (GBPm)      (GBPm)      %
    Revenue           75.2       64.3        17       146.6       129.7       13
    Net (loss)/income
    (as reported
    under IFRS)       (4.8)      (14.9)      68       (20.1)      (9.8)       (105)
    Adjusted
    EBITDA[1]         30.0       23.5        28       59.2        51.5        15
    Adjusted net
    income[1]         21.8       19.1        14       42.6        42.6        -
    Operating cash
    flows             22.3       18.4        21       45.6        44.9        2

Financial highlights for the second quarter

- Strong financial performance:

- Revenue grew 17%, or 16% on a like for like constant currency basis

- 18% revenue growth in the Jackpotjoy segment (70% of Group revenue)

- Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 28%, or 31% on a like for like constant currency basis, reflecting strong growth across all business segments

- Adjusted net income[1] increased 14% year on year

- Strong cash generation:

- Operating cash flow growth of 21% year on year

- 30p of operating cash flow per share[2]

- Debt pay-down continues; adjusted net leverage ratio[3] including earn-out liabilities down to 3.6x

- Gross debt including earn-outs reduced from £514.8 million at 31 December 2016 to £414.5 million


Following a very encouraging H1 and a solid start to Q3, the Board continues to expect robust revenue growth for FY17.

Operational highlights for the second quarter

- Ongoing improvement in core KPIs[4] year on year

- Average Active Customers[4] grew to 243,896 in LTM to 30 June 2017, an increase of 13% year on year

- Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month[4] grew to £21.8 million, an increase of 16% year on year

- Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer[4] of £89, an increase of 2% year on year

Business segments highlights for the second quarter

- Jackpotjoy (70% of Group revenue) - Strong quarterly performance across all brands with revenue growth of 18% and Adjusted EBITDA[1] growth of 35%; Starspins and Botemania (21% of segment revenues) particularly strong due to growth in mobile and new products

- Vera&John (23% of Group revenue) - Revenue growth of 30% and adjusted EBITDA[1] growth of 21%

- Mandalay (7% of Group revenue) - Revenue flat compared to Q2 2016 and adjusted EBITDA[1] increase of 50% reflecting lower marketing spend versus the prior year


Financial highlights and corporate developments for the first half

- Solid financial performance:

- Revenue growth of 12% year on year on a like for like constant currency basis

- Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased 19% year on year on a like for like constant currency basis

- Adjusted net income[1] flat year on year

- On 25 January 2017, Jackpotjoy plc became the parent company of The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain") following a plan of arrangement transaction (the "Arrangement") and Jackpotjoy plc began trading on the London Stock Exchange's ("LSE") main market for listed securities, under the ticker symbol "JPJ".Intertain's common shares were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and exchangeable shares that were issued by Intertain pursuant to the Arrangement began trading on the TSX under the ticker symbol "ITX"

- On 21 June 2017, Jackpotjoy plc made the final earn-out payment for the non-Spanish assets within the Jackpotjoy division amounting to £94.2 million, which was met by existing cash resources. The payment is the final instalment in relation to the Jackpotjoy and Starspins brands and also includes £30.3 million due on the earn-out for the Botemania brand. An estimated final payment of £34.5 million for the Botemania brand (discounted and probability weighted in accordance with IFRS), which is also expected to be met from cash resources, will be made in June 2018

Outlook

The trading momentum witnessed during Q1 and which continued during Q2 and the early stages of Q3, helped to deliver a solid performance across the Group. We continue to expect robust top-line growth through H2. As previously flagged, there will be an impact on profitability in the second half from the introduction of UK point-of-consumption ("POC") tax on bonuses scheduled to commence in August 2017. Likewise, and also as previously highlighted, marketing spend will be weighted towards the second half of the financial year.

Andrew McIver, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The second quarter has been another good quarter of growth across the Group with revenue increasing 17%, including top-line growth of 18% at our leading UK bingo brand, Jackpotjoy. Group adjusted EBITDA[1] also grew strongly at 28%. This solid performance across the Group in the first half of the year allows us to reconfirm our full-year 2017 outlook.

A key priority for the Group is to reduce our historic debt burden. The business is highly cash generative with cash conversion in Q2 of 99%, excluding one-off and exceptional items[5]. Consequently, our adjusted net leverage[4] reduced from 4.0x to 3.6x during the six months and gross debt reduced from £514.8 million to £414.5 million.

A major milestone in this debt reduction was achieved in June when we made the final earn-out payment of £94.2 million for the non-Spanish assets within the Jackpotjoy segment, using existing cash resources, with the total consideration representing excellent value for shareholders."

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or +1 800 608-0547, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the reference 'Jackpotjoy'. A replay of this call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or +1 888 889-0604and using reference 8097981#. A transcript will also be made available on http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com/investors.

Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

The following non-IFRS measures are used in this release because management believes that they provide additional useful information regarding ongoing operating and financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the definitions are not recognised measures under IFRS, do not have standardised meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or construed to be alternatives to revenues and net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of performance, liquidity or cash flows. The Group's method of calculating these measures may differ from the method used by other entities.Accordingly, the Group's measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions.

Adjusted net income, as defined by the Group, means net income plus or minus items of note that management may reasonably quantify and believes will provide the reader with a better understanding of the Group's underlying business performance. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for accretion, amortisation of acquisition related purchase price intangibles and non-compete clauses, share-based compensation, Independent Committee related expenses, severance costs, loss/(gain) on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets. The exclusion of accretion and share-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact and the exclusion of amortisation of acquisition related purchase price intangibles and non-compete clauses, Independent Committee related expenses, severance costs, loss/(gain) on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets eliminates items which management believes are non-operational and non-routine. Adjusted net income is considered by some investors and analysts for the purpose of assisting in valuing a company.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Group, is income before interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, amortisation and depreciation, share-based compensation, Independent Committee related expenses, severance costs, loss/(gain) on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is another important indicator of the issuer's ability to generate liquidity to service outstanding debt and fund acquisition earn-out payments and uses this metric for such purpose. The exclusion of share-based compensation eliminates non-cash items and the exclusion of Independent Committee related expenses, loss/(gain) on cross currency swap, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration, transaction related costs, foreign exchange, and gain on sale of intangible assets eliminates items which management believes are non-operational and non-routine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" (including future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "predicts", "targets", "seeks", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative of such words or other variations of or synonyms for such words, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to be materially different from those anticipated by the Group and expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information contained in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Group's future financial performance (including with respect to 2017 trading, POC tax, and our ability to pay down debt and earn-outs from future internally generated cash), the future prospects of the Group's business and operations, the Group's growth opportunities and the execution of its growth strategies. Certain of these statements relating to the Company's anticipated revenue growth may constitute a financial outlook within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect the Group's current expectations related to future events or its future results, performance, achievements or developments, and future trends affecting the Group. All such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Group to secure, maintain and comply with all required licenses, permits and certifications to carry out business in the jurisdictions in which it currently operates or intends to operate; governmental and regulatory actions, including the introduction of new laws or changes in laws (or the interpretation thereof) related to online gaming; general business, economic and market conditions (including market growth rates and the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union); the Group operating in foreign jurisdictions, the competitive environment; the expected growth of the online gaming market and potential new market opportunities; anticipated and unanticipated costs; the protection of the Group's intellectual property rights; the Group's ability to successfully integrate and realise the benefits of its completed acquisitions; the expected earn-out payments required to be made; the Group's relationship with the Gamesys group and other third parties; the Group's debt service obligations and the ability of the Group to obtain additional financing, if, as and when required. Such statements could also be materially affected by risks relating to the lack of available and qualified personnel or management; stock market volatility; taxation policies; competition; foreign operations; the Group's limited operating history; and the Group's ability to access sufficient capital from internal or external sources. The foregoing risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Group. Additional risk factors are discussed in Jackpotjoy plc's annual information form dated 29 March 2017. Although Jackpotjoy plc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results, performance, achievement or developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. While subsequent events and developments may cause the Group's expectations, estimates and views to change, Jackpotjoy plc does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this release should not be relied upon as representing the Group's expectations, estimates and views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks in this release are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While Jackpotjoy plc considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks, including changes in economic conditions, and interest rates or tax rates.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW

I am pleased to report a strong performance by the Group over the first six months of 2017. Revenues increased 13% and adjusted EBITDA[1] rose by 15%, driven primarily by 16% revenue growth in our Jackpotjoy segment, which represents 70% of the Group and remains the clear market leader in the UK. This robust financial performance resulted in strong cash generation across the Group with an adjusted EBITDA[1] conversion rate of 77% - increasing to 101% pre-exceptionals[5] - enabling us to continue to lower our leverage ratio[3] down to 3.6x from 4.0x at the year-end.

Operationally, the first half of the year has also been an important period for the Group. On 25 January, we completed our listing on the London Stock Exchange's main market and moved our corporate headquarters from Toronto to London. On 21 June, we successfully completed the final earn-out payment for the non-Spanish assets within the Jackpotjoy segment, which amounted to £94.2m and was met using existing cash resources.

The strong performance in the first half of 2017 is a result of the successful execution of the strategy we set out at our full-year results in March. This strategy is built around four specific opportunities, with the goal to deliver further growth for the Group and build on our leading market position and loyal customer base.

1. Increasing market share

Reported revenue growth of 13% in H1, which includes a 16% increase in our largest business segment Jackpotjoy, highlights that we are continuing to gain traction in our core markets, the majority of which are regulated. There are significant opportunities for growth within our existing footprint given the strong presence we enjoy in our markets. We remain focused on organic growth within our leading brand portfolios through game launches, marketing campaigns and cross-Group cost efficiencies.

2.Targeted marketing campaigns

We continue to benefit from consistent and effective marketing campaigns and during H2 2017, we will return to UK television to further underpin the market-leading brand strength of Jackpotjoy. Our customer acquisition strategy delivers a high ROI in our key brands and our core female demographic has exhibited a high level of responsiveness to these campaigns.

3.Cross-selling opportunities

Following the final earn-out payment for the non-Spanish assets we acquired from the Gamesys group, we are now permitted to cross-sell brands and product (bingo and casino) across our different business segments. We expect to be able to mitigate customer churn and increase LTV through effective cross-sell in the medium term, underpinned by effective marketing over both mobile and desktop platforms across the brand portfolio.

4.Product development, focusing on mobile offerings

It has been well-documented that the online gaming market has undergone a transition in player engagement from desktop to mobile devices in recent years, and the pace of this shift is expected to increase whereby mobile devices will become the preferred platform for online bingo and casino gaming. Our latest results highlight that Jackpotjoy UK generated 61% of house wins from mobile, which was up from 57% in Q1. As well as continuing to address the mobile opportunity in the UK, we will continue to develop mobile offerings through platform enhancements across our overseas markets. In addition, we will look to add complimentary product (desktop and mobile) to our existing offer wherever appropriate.

To summarise, I am very pleased with the Group's performance over the first six months of 2017. The second quarter saw a continuation of the strong trading momentum witnessed during the first quarter and the early stages of Q3 have also seen a solid performance across the Group. Looking ahead, we continue to expect robust top-line growth through H2, although there may be an impact on margins from the introduction of the POC tax on bonuses in the UK, which is due to commence in August 2017. As previously flagged, marketing spend will also be weighted towards the second half of the financial year.

I am confident that our good momentum in the first half of the year puts us in a strong position to continue to deliver on our plans throughout the rest of 2017.

Andrew McIver
Chief Executive Officer

15 August 2017

Financial Review

Revenue

The Group's revenues during the three months ended 30 June 2017 consisted of:

- £52.3 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities

- £17.4 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities

- £5.5 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities


The Group's revenues during the three months ended 30 June 2016 consisted of:

- £44.5 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities

- £13.4 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities

- £5.5 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities

- £0.9 million in other income related to the InterCasino platform migration from Amaya Inc.
(the "Platform Migration Revenue") included in the Vera&John operating segment


The increase in revenue for the three months ended 30 June 2017 in comparison with the three months ended 30 June 2016 relates primarily to organic growth of the Vera&John and Jackpotjoy segments, where revenue increased by 30% and 18% respectively.

The Group's revenues during the six months ended 30 June 2017 consisted of:

- £103.0 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities

- £33.1 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities

- £10.5 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities


The Group's revenues during the six months ended 30 June 2016 consisted of:

- £89.0 million in revenue earned from Jackpotjoy's operational activities

- £27.3 million in revenue earned from Vera&John's operational activities

- £11.3 million in revenue earned from Mandalay's operational activities

- £2.1 million in other income earned from the revenue guarantee (the "Revenue Guarantee") relating to the service agreement entered into with Amaya Inc. and Platform Migration Revenue included in the Vera&John operating segment


The increase in revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2017 in comparison with the six months ended 30 June 2016 relates primarily to organic growth of the Vera&John and Jackpotjoy segments, where revenue increased by 21% and 16% respectively.

Costs and expenses 

Six month
                                                                   period
                                     Three month  Three month       ended     Six month
                                    period ended period ended              period ended

                                                                  30 June
                                    30 June 2017 30 June 2016        2017  30 June 2016

                                      (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)

    Expenses
    Distribution costs                    34,302       32,293      65,546        62,151
    Administration costs                  27,664       22,884      52,877        45,361
    Transaction related costs                  -        4,866       1,315         6,164
    Severance costs                            -        5,695           -         5,695
                                          61,966       65,738     119,738       119,371


Distribution costs 

Three month  Three month period  Six month period   Six month period
                 period ended               ended             ended              ended

                 30 June 2017        30 June 2016      30 June 2017       30 June 2016

                   (GBP000's)          (GBP000's)        (GBP000's)         (GBP000's)

    Selling
    and
    marketing   10,846              12,334             20,449            21,566
    Licensing
    fees        11,826              10,170             22,912            20,638
    Gaming
    taxes        8,469               7,048             16,461            14,164
    Processing
    fees         3,161               2,741              5,724             5,783
                34,302              32,293             65,546            62,151

Selling and marketing expenses consist of payments made to affiliates and general marketing expenses related to each brand. Licensing fees consist of the fees for the Mandalay and Jackpotjoy segments to operate on their respective platforms and game suppliers' fees paid by the Vera&John and Jackpotjoy segments. Gaming taxes largely consist of POC tax, which is a 15% tax on Real Money Gaming Revenue[4] introduced in the UK in December 2014. Processing fees consist of costs associated with using payment providers and include payment service provider transaction and handling costs, as well as deposit and withdrawal fees. With the exception of selling and marketing expenses, distribution costs tend to be variable in relation to revenue.

The increase in distribution costs for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 is mainly due to higher revenues achieved, slightly offset by lower selling and marketing costs.

Administrative costs

Three month   Three month     Six month      Six month
                                  period ended  period ended  period ended   period ended

                                  30 June 2017  30 June 2016  30 June 2017   30 June 2016

                                    (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)

    Compensation and benefits            8,016         6,916        16,091         12,801
    Professional fees                      797           525         2,005          2,818
    General and administrative           2,440         1,314         4,621          2,636
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                        16,411        14,129        30,160         27,106
                                        27,664        22,884        52,877         45,361

Compensation and benefits costs consist of salaries, wages, bonuses, directors' fees, benefits and share-based compensation expense. The increase in costs for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 relate to staff additions and salary increases in various business units, as well as an increase in share-based compensation related to options granted during Q3 2016.

Professional fees consist mainly of legal, accounting and audit fees.

The variance in professional fees for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 relates to increases in consulting and legal costs associated with the Group's growth and dual listings on both the LSE and TSX. These increases were largely offset as prior year balances included one-time costs related to the Independent Committee.

General and administrative expenses consist of items, such as rent and occupancy, travel and accommodation, insurance, listing fees, technology and development costs, and other office overhead charges. The increase in these expenses for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year can be attributed to slightly higher travel, rent and overhead costs due to staff additions.

Amortisation and depreciation consists of amortisation of the Group's tangible and intangible assets over their useful lives. The increase in amortisation for both the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 is due to intangible and tangible asset additions since Q1 2016, particularly the non-compete clauses (as defined below).

Transaction related costs

Transaction related costs consist of legal, professional, due diligence, and special committee fees; other direct costs/fees associated with transactions and acquisitions contemplated or completed; and costs associated with the UK strategic review undertaken by the Intertain board of directors and implementing Intertain's UK-centered strategic initiatives.

Business unit results

Jackpotjoy

Q2 2017       Q2 2016       Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue                   52.3          44.5          7.8           18%
    Distribution costs        23.3          22.1          1.2           5%
    Administration costs      4.1           4.0           0.1           3%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]        24.9          18.4          6.5           35%


YTD 2017      YTD 2016      Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue                   103.0         89.0          14.0          16%
    Distribution costs        43.8          40.9          2.9           7%
    Administration costs      8.3           7.7           0.6           8%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]        50.9          40.4          10.5          26%

Revenue for the Jackpotjoy segment increased quarter over quarter and year over year due to organic growth in all real money brands. Jackpotjoy UK Real Money Gaming Revenue[4] accounted for 67% of the Jackpotjoy segment's revenue for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017. While there has been steady growth at Jackpotjoy UK and Jackpotjoy Sweden, the sharp increase in revenue is due to the substantial growth and progression of the Starspins and Botemania brands. Collectively, they accounted for 21% and 20% of the segment's revenue for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017.

Selling and marketing costs were substantially lower in both the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016, partially offsetting an increase in other distribution costs that move in line with revenues.

Vera&John

Q2 2017       Q2 2016       Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue*                  17.4          13.4          4.0           30%
    Distribution costs        8.3           6.5           1.8           28%
    Administration costs      4.0           2.7           1.3           48%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]*       5.1           4.2           0.9           21%

*Excludes £0.9 million of other income earned from Platform Migration Revenue in Q2 2016. 

YTD 2017      YTD 2016      Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue*                  33.1          27.3          5.8           21%
    Distribution costs        15.9          13.9          2.0           14%
    Administration costs      7.7           5.1           2.6           51%
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]*       9.5           8.3           1.2           14%

*Excludes £2.1 million of other income earned from the Revenue Guarantee and from Platform Migration Revenue in 2016.

Revenue for the Vera&John segment in Q2 2017 increased by 30% compared to Q2 2016, which is due to organic growth in the segment and differences in the GBP to EUR exchange rates in those periods. Distribution costs also increased by 28% in Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016, as game suppliers and payment providers' costs usually change proportionally with revenue. Selling and marketing costs do not move with revenues, however these costs also increased by 43%.

Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was 21% higher than in the comparative period. However distribution costs were only 14% higher as processing costs have been substantially lower in 2017 even with higher revenues, due to targeted efforts in 2017 to streamline payment processing procedures and costs.

Increases in administration costs for both the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 were mainly driven by increases in personnel and office related costs as the segment continues to grow.

Mandalay

Q2 2017       Q2 2016       Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue                   5.5           5.5           -             -
    Distribution costs        2.8           3.6           (0.8)         (22%)
    Administration costs      0.3           0.3           -             -
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]        2.4           1.6           0.8           50%


YTD 2017      YTD 2016      Variance

                              GBP(millions) GBP(millions) GBP(millions) Variance %
    Revenue                   10.5          11.3          (0.8)         (7%)
    Distribution costs        5.8           7.1           (1.3)         (18%)
    Administration costs      0.6           0.6           -             -
    Adjusted EBITDA[1]        4.1           3.6           0.5           14%

Revenue for the Mandalay segment for the three months ended 30 June 2017 was flat against the prior period in 2016. However, due to lower marketing spend, the adjusted EBITDA[1] was substantially higher.

Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was 7% lower than in the same period in 2016. This is due to the Q1 2017 results, as the segment focused on changing promotional spend to improve operational margins and deposit hold in future periods. Q2 2017 revenue has rebounded due to these measures. Due to lower sales and marketing costs, adjusted EBITDA[1] was 14% higher than in six months ended 30 June 2016.

Unallocated Corporate Costs

Unallocated corporate costs increased from £1.6 million to £2.5 million in the three months ended 30 June 2017 as compared to the three months ended 30 June 2016.The variance mainly relates to a £0.3 million increase in compensation due to the addition of new staff; a £0.3 million increase in general and administrative overhead costs; and a £0.3 million increase in professional fees.

Unallocated corporate costs increased from £2.8 million to £5.3 million in the six months ended 30 June 2017 as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2016.The variance mainly relates to a £0.9 million increase in compensation due to addition of new staff; a £0.7 million increase in general and administrative overhead costs; and a £1.0 million increase in professional fees. These were minimally offset by a £0.1 million decrease in marketing costs.

Key performance indicators

Average Active Customers is a key performance indicator used by management to assess 'real money' customer acquisition and 'real money' customer retention efforts of each of the Group's brands. The Group defines Average Active Customers as being 'real money' customers who have placed at least one bet in a given month ("Average Active Customers"). "Average Active Customers per Month" is the Average Active Customers per month, averaged over a twelve-month period. While this measure is not recognised by IFRS, management believes that it is a meaningful indicator of the Group's ability to acquire and retain customers.

Real Money Gaming Revenue and Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month are key performance indicators used by management to assess revenue earned from real money gaming operations of the business. The Group defines Real Money Gaming Revenue ("Real Money Gaming Revenue") as revenue less revenue earned from the Revenue Guarantee, affiliate websites and social gaming. The Group defines Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month ("Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month") as Real Money Gaming Revenue per month, averaged over a twelve-month period. While these measures are not recognised by IFRS, management believes that they are meaningful indicators of the Group's real money gaming operational results.

Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer is a key performance indicator used by management to assess the Group's ability to generate Real Money Gaming Revenue on a per customer basis. The Group defines Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer ("Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer") as being Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per month divided by Average Active Customers per Month. While this measure is not recognised by IFRS, management believes that it is a meaningful indicator of the Group's ability to generate Real Money Gaming Revenue.

Twelve months Twelve
                                           ended         months ended

                                                                                Variance
                                           30 June 2017  30 June 2016 Variance  %
    Average Active Customers per month (#) 243,896       216,220      27,676    13%
    Total Real Money Gaming Revenue
    (GBP000) [(1)]                         261,707       225,691      36,016    16%
    Average Real Money Gaming Revenue per
    month (GBP000)                         21,809        18,808       3,001     16%
    Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per
    Average Active Customer (GBP)          89            87           2         2%


[(1)]Total Real Money Gaming Revenue for the twelve months ended 30 June 2017 consists of total revenue less other income earned from the Revenue Guarantee and Platform Migration Revenue of £nil (30 June 2016 - £5.4 million) and revenue earned from affiliate websites and social gaming revenue of £24.2 million (30 June 2016 - £24.0 million).

Monthly Real Money Gaming Revenue per Average Active Customer[4] is consistent year over year which is in line with the Group's overall customer acquisition and retention strategy.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties are those disclosed on pages 17 to 46 of Jackpotjoy plc's prospectus dated 20 January 2017. The principal risks and uncertainties which could impact the Group for the remainder of the year are set out below:

Regulatory risks:

- The Group, or certain third parties that it relies on, may fail to maintain effective and compliant anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, fraud detection, regulatory compliance and risk management processes

- The Group operates in a constantly evolving online gaming and gambling regulatory environment

- Operations in regulated markets may be impacted by changes in regulatory rules, and operations in near-regulation or unregulated markets may become subject to regulations

Technology:

- The Group is reliant on third-party content and platform suppliers

- Content and technology may become out-of-date and ineffective at acquiring and retaining customers

- The gaming platforms used are reliant on technologies and network systems, which may be vulnerable to cyber attacks that negatively affect the customer experience or which could result in breach of privacy laws and misuse of customer data that could lead to liabilities or losing customer goodwill

Operational:

- The Group operates in a highly competitive environment and is reliant on continued market growth

- The Group is dependent on key management personnel, some of whom have only recently been appointed

- The business and profitability of the Group depends on its ability to maintain or expand its user base

- The Jackpotjoy business may be adversely affected by a failure to effectively transition certain operating functions if the Group decides to assume them following the end of the Jackpotjoy earn-out period

- The operations and financial performance of the Jackpotjoy business are dependent on the relationship with the Gamesys group

- The Group's business, financial condition and results of operations are reliant on effective marketing and on the maintenance of its brand awareness, including by third parties and its endorsement relationships

- The Group is reliant on effective payment processing services from a limited number of providers in each of the markets in which it operates

- The Group's substantial activities in foreign jurisdictions may be affected by factors outside of the Group's control

Financial:

- The Group is exposed to exchange rate risks

- The loans under the credit facilities bear interest at floating rates that could rise significantly, increasing the Group's costs and reducing its cash flow

- The Group has several operating and financial covenants in its financing documentation. Failure to comply with these operating and financial covenants over the longer term could entail several adverse scenarios, which would materially adversely affect the Group's operating results and financial condition

Taxation:

- The Group is subject to taxation regimes in various jurisdictions which can lead to uncertainty with regards to the tax liabilities of the Group. The Group is also exposed to adverse changes to the taxation of its activities or the imposition of additional duties and charges

Economic:

- The Group operates in a volatile online gaming market industry which is sensitive to economic conditions

- The results of the United Kingdom's referendum on withdrawal from the European Union may have a negative effect on global economic conditions, financial markets and the Group's business, prospects, revenues, operating results and financial condition


DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 June 2017

We confirm to the best of our knowledge that:

  1. The condensed interim set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Ì¶ Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union;
  2. The Interim Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and
  3. The Interim Report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8 R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Signed by order of the Board of Directors

Andrew McIver

Chief Executive Officer

15 August 2017

Independent review report to Jackpotjoy plc

Introduction

We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 which comprises the Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and the related notes.

We have read the other information contained in the interim financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

Directors' responsibilities

The interim financial report for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 is the responsibility of and has been approved by the directors. With regard to the six months ended 30 June 2017, the directors are responsible for preparing the interim financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report based on our review.

Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement, and, with regard to the six months ended 30 June 2017, to assist the company in meeting its responsibilities in respect of interim financial reporting in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" as issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board and International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing or International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim financial report for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, International Accounting Standard 34, as adopted by the European Union, and, in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2017, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

BDO LLP

Chartered Accountants

London

United Kingdom

14 August 2017

BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

Three
                                                                                                                   months     Six months
                                                                                                                   ended 30   ended 30
                                                                                   Three months ended 30 June 2017 June 2016  June 2017  Three months ended 31 March 2016
                                                                                   (GBP000's)                      (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Revenue and other income
    Gaming revenue[4]                                                              75,193                          63,353     146,569    127,584
    Other income earned from revenue guarantee                                     -                               -          -          1,181
    Other income earned from platform migration                                    -                               925        -          925
    Total revenue and other income                                                 75,193                          64,278     146,569    129,690

    Costs and expenses
    Distribution costs[4],[5]                                                      34,302                          32,293     65,546     62,151
    Administrative costs[5]                                                        27,664                          22,884     52,877     45,361
    Severance costs[4]                                                             -                               5,695      -          5,695
    Transaction related costs[4]                                                   -                               4,866      1,315      6,164
    Foreign exchange loss[4]                                                       4,766                           1,994      6,899      2,515
    Total costs and expenses                                                       66,732                          67,732     126,637    121,886

    Gain on sale of intangible assets                                              -                               -          (1,002)    -

    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]                         1,845                           17,277     14,701     18,950
    (Gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10]                                         -                               (14,231)   3,534      (18,261)
    Interest income[6]                                                             (57)                            (27)       (95)       (56)
    Interest expense[6]                                                            11,382                          8,387      22,718     16,765
    Financing expenses                                                             13,170                          11,406     40,858     17,398

    Net loss for the period before taxes                                           (4,709)                         (14,860)   (19,924)   (9,594)

    Current tax provision                                                          168                             113         359        394
    Deferred tax recovery                                                          (105)                           (100)       (210)     (182)
    Net loss for the period attributable to owners of parent                       (4,772)                         (14,873)    (20,073) (9,806)

    Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will or may be reclassified to
    profit or loss in subsequent periods
    Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)                                       13,088                          (9,133)    18,643     (6,663)
    Unrealised loss on cross currency hedge reserve                                (4,032)                         -          (4,845)    -
    Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the
    parent                                                                         4,284                           (24,006)   (6,275)    (16,469)

    Net loss for the period per share
    Basic[7]                                                                       GBP(0.06)                       GBP(0.21)  GBP(0.27)  GBP(0.14)
    Diluted[7]                                                                     GBP(0.06)                       GBP(0.21)  GBP(0.27)  GBP(0.14)
    See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at        As at
                                                             30 June 2017 31 December 2016
    ASSETS                                                   (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)

    Current assets
    Cash[8]                                                  23,963       68,485
    Restricted cash[8]                                       76           253
    Customer deposits                                        8,979        8,573
    Trade and other receivables[9]                           17,166       16,763
    Current portion of cross currency swap[10],[15]          -            38,171
    Taxes receivable                                         10,915       6,832
    Total current assets                                     61,099       139,077

    Tangible assets                                          1,405        852
    Intangible assets[11]                                    323,682      352,473
    Goodwill[11]                                             296,739      296,352
    Other long-term receivables                              2,247        2,624
    Total non-current assets                                 624,073      652,301

    Total assets                                             685,172      791,378

    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

    Current liabilities
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities[12]             9,699        8,992
    Current portion of cross currency swap payable [10],[15] 280          -
    Other short-term payables[13]                            11,779       15,321
    Interest payable                                         638          633
    Payable to customers                                     8,979        8,573
    Current portion of long-term debt[14]                    25,318       26,695
    Current portion of contingent consideration[15]          38,768       86,903
    Provision for taxes                                      5,286        7,743
    Total current liabilities                                100,747      154,860

    Contingent consideration[15]                             6,370        33,284
    Other long-term payables[16]                             11,423       14,505
    Cross currency swap payable[10],[15]                     4,557        -
    Deferred tax liability                                   1,391        1,897
    Convertible debentures[17]                               954          3,266
    Long-term debt[14]                                       322,999      344,098
    Total non-current liabilities                            347,694      397,050

    Total liabilities                                        448,441      551,910

    Equity
    Retained earnings                                        (190,810)    (170,737)
    Share capital                                            7,388        7,298
    Other reserves                                           420,153      402,907
    Total equity                                             236,731      239,468

    Total liabilities and equity                             685,172      791,378

See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Cross
                                                              Share-Based               Currency   Retained
                       Share      Share     Merger Redeemable     Payment Translation      Hedge  Earnings/
                     Capital    Premium    Reserve     Shares     Reserve     Reserve    Reserve  (Deficit)      Total

                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)

    Balance 1
    January 2016  7,051      406,002    (15,521)   -          6,779       14,816      -          (130,094)  289,033

    Comprehensive
    loss for the
    period
    Net loss for
    the period    -          -          -          -          -           -           -           (9,806)   (9,806)
    Other
    comprehensive
    loss          -          -          -          -          -           (6,663)     -          -          (6,663)
    Total
    comprehensive
    loss for the
    period        -          -          -          -          -           (6,663)     -          (9,806)    (16,469)

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             2          42         -          -          -           -           -          -          44
    Exercise of
    common share
    warrants[17]  4          187        -          -          -           -           -          -          191
    Exercise of
    common share
    options[17]   4          95         -          -          (22)        -           -          -          77
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -          -          -          -          546         -           -          -          546
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  10         324        -          -          524         -           -          -          858

    Balance at 30
    June 2016     7,061      406,326    (15,521)   -          7,303       8,153       -          (139,900)  273,422

    Balance at 1
    January 2017  7,298      413,293    (15,521)   50         8,598       (3,513)     -          (170,737)  239,468

    Comprehensive
    loss for the
    period
    Net loss for
    the period    -          -          -          -          -           -           -          (20,073)   (20,073)
    Other
    comprehensive
    income        -          -          -          -          -           18,643      (4,845)    -          13,798
    Total
    comprehensive
    income (loss)
    for the
    period        -          -          -          -          -           18,643      (4,845)    (20,073)   (6,275)

    Contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders:
    Conversion of
    debentures[17
    ]             75         2,263      -          -          -           -           -          -          2,338
    Exercise of
    options[17]   15         462        -          -          (105)       -           -          -          372
    Cancellation
    of redeemable
    shares        -          -          -          (50)       -           -           -          -          (50)
    Share-based
    compensation[
    17]           -          -          -          -          878         -           -          -          878
    Total
    contributions
    by and
    distributions
    to
    shareholders  90         2,725      -          (50)       773         -           -          -          3,538

    Balance at 30
    June 2017     7,388      416,018    (15,521)   -          9,371       15,130      (4,845)    (190,810)  236,731

See accompanying notes

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months Six months
                                                                                                                               ended 30   ended 30
                                                               Three months ended 30 June 2017 Three months ended 30 June 2016 June 2017  June 2016
                                                               (GBP000's)                      (GBP000's)                      (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Operating activities
    Net loss for the year                                      (4,772)                         (14,873)                        (20,073)   (9,806)
    Add (deduct) items not involving cash
    Amortisation                                               16,411                          14,129                          30,160     27,106
    Share-based compensation expense[17]                       353                             248                             878        546
    Current tax provision                                      168                             113                             359        394
    Deferred tax recovery                                      (105)                           (100)                           (210)      (182)
    Interest expense, net[6]                                   11,325                          8,360                           22,623     16,709
    Gain on sale of intangible assets                          -                               -                               (1,002)    -
    Fair value adjustments on contingent consideration[15]     1,845                           17,277                          14,701     18,950
    Realised/unrealised (gain)/loss on cross currency swap[10] -                               (14,231)                        3,534      (18,261)
    Foreign exchange loss                                      4,766                           1,994                           6,899      2,515
                                                               29,991                          12,917                          57,869     37,971
    Change in non-cash operating items
    Trade and other receivables                                (1,012)                         4,150                           (525)      4,387
    Other long-term receivables                                468                             (120)                           452        (53)
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                   (415)                           (1,645)                         (1,844)    (1,028)
    Other short-term payables                                  130                             9,367                           (3,542)    9,967
    Cash provided by operating activities                      29,162                          24,669                          52,410     51,244
    Income taxes paid                                          (6,871)                         (6,296)                         (6,899)    (6,296)
    Incomes taxes received                                     -                               -                               102        -
    Total cash provided by operating activities                22,291                          18,373                          45,613     44,948

    Financing activities
    Restriction of cash balances                               154                             -                               175        -
    Proceeds from exercise of warrants                         -                               -                               -          191
    Proceeds from exercise of options                          109                             99                              372        99
    Proceeds from cross currency swap settlement[10]           -                               -                               34,373     -
    Repayment of non-compete liability                         (1,333)                         -                               (1,333)    -
    Interest repayment                                         (7,659)                         (4,225)                         (15,209)   (8,457)
    Payment of contingent consideration[15]                    (94,218)                        (6,308)                         (94,218)   (6,308)
    Principal payments made on long-term debt[14]              (6,510)                         (7,933)                         (12,806)   (13,856)
    Total cash used in financing activities                    (109,457)                       (18,367)                        (88,646)   (28,331)

    Investing activities
    Purchase of tangible assets                                (252)                           (76)                            (763)      (97)
    Purchase of intangible assets                              (713)                           (403)                           (1,262)    (735)
    Proceeds from sale of intangible assets                    -                               -                               1,002      -
    Total cash used in investing activities                    (965)                           (479)                           (1,023)    (832)

    Net (decrease)/increase in cash during the period          (88,131)                        (473)                           (44,056)   15,785
    Cash, beginning of the period                              112,297                         50,621                          68,485     31,762
    Exchange (loss)/gain on cash and cash equivalents          (203)                           1,421                           (466)      4,022
    Cash, end of the period                                    23,963                          51,569                          23,963     51,569

See accompanying notes

SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

1. Corporate Information


Jackpotjoy plc is an online gaming holding company and the parent company of The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain"). Jackpotjoy plc was incorporated pursuant to the Companies Act 2006 (England and Wales) on 29 July 2016. Jackpotjoy plc's registered office is located at 35 Great St. Helen's, London, United Kingdom. Jackpotjoy plc became the parent company of Intertain on 25 January 2017, following a plan of arrangement transaction involving a one-for-one share exchange of all and the then outstanding common shares of Intertain shares for ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc. Unless the context requires otherwise, use of "Group" in these accompanying notes means Jackpotjoy plc and its subsidiaries, as applicable.

The Group currently offers bingo, casino and other games to its customers using the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands. The Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands operate off proprietary software owned by the Gamesys group, the Group's B2B software and support provider. The Vera&John and InterCasino brands operate off proprietary software owned by the Group. The Mandalay segment's bingo offerings operate off the Dragonfish platform, a software service provided by the 888 group. Additionally, the Group receives fees for marketing services provided by its affiliate portal business.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors of Jackpotjoy plc (the "Board of Directors") on 14 August 2017.

2. Basis of Preparation

Basis of presentation

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by management on a going concern basis, are presented in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies and methods used and disclosed in Intertain's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). Certain information and disclosures normally included in the Annual Financial Statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, which also complies with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, have been omitted or condensed.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements. All defined terms used herein are consistent with those terms as defined in the Annual Financial Statements.

These Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, other than for the measurement at fair value of the Group's cross currency swap and contingent consideration.

Following Jackpotjoy plc becoming the parent company of the group (as detailed in note 1), these Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the merger method of accounting as a continuation of the Intertain business. This method is commonly applied in such situations as the accounting for such transactions is not prescribed by IFRS 3 - Business Combinations or other applicable IFRS, which instead prompts IFRS-reporting entities to look to alternative generally accepted accounting principles for guidance. The result of the application is to present the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as if Jackpotjoy plc has always been the parent company and owned all of the subsidiaries, and the comparatives have also been prepared on that basis. The adoption of the merger method of accounting had no impact on reported earnings per share.

The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2016 in these Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts for that year. The auditors' report on the statutory accounts for the period ended 31 December 2016 was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis, and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

As at 30 June 2017, the Group has consolidated current assets and current liabilities of £61.1 million and £100.7 million, respectively, giving rise to a net current liability of £39.6 million. Cash generated through future operating activities is sufficient to cover the net current liability.

Basis of consolidation

Jackpotjoy plc's Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements consolidate the parent company and all of its subsidiaries. The parent controls a subsidiary if it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the subsidiary. All transactions and balances between companies are eliminated on consolidation.

Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which Jackpotjoy plc obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

Intercompany transactions, balances, income and expenses on transactions between Jackpotjoy plc's subsidiaries are eliminated. Profit and losses resulting from intercompany transactions that are recognised in assets are also eliminated.

3. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

For a description of the Group's significant accounting policies, critical accounting estimates and assumptions, and related information see note 3 to the Annual Financial Statements. Other than what is described below, there have been no changes to the Group's significant accounting policies or critical accounting estimates and assumptions during the six months ended 30 June 2017.

Change in presentation currency

Effective from 1 January 2017, the Group changed its presentation currency from Canadian dollars ("CAD" or "$") to pounds sterling ("GBP" or "£"). Comparative information has been restated in pounds sterling in accordance with the guidance defined in IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. The Q2 2016 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been retranslated from Canadian dollars to pounds sterling using the procedures outlined below:

- income and expenses were translated into pounds sterling at average quarterly rates of exchange ($:£ - 0.5410). Differences resulting from the retranslation on the opening net assets and the results for the year have been taken to reserves;

- share capital and other reserves were translated at historic rates prevailing at the dates of transactions;

- quarterly average exchange rates were used to convert changes in items not involving cash and cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, financing activities, and investing activities. Spot rates were used to convert cash balances, beginning of period and cash balances, end of period.


As a result of this change, no retranslation movement will be recorded in the Statements of Comprehensive Income for subsidiaries whose functional currency is GBP.

Hedge accounting

Effective from 31 March 2017, the Group has elected to use hedge accounting for the purposes of recognising realised and unrealised gains and losses associated with the New Currency Swap (as defined in note 10), in accordance with guidance provided in IAS 39 - Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement.

IAS 39 permits hedge accounting under certain circumstances provided that the hedging relationship is:

- formally designated and documented, including the entity's risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge, identification of the hedging instrument, the hedged item, the nature of the risk being hedged, and how the entity will assess the hedging instrument's effectiveness;

- expected to be highly effective in achieving offsetting changes in fair value or cash flows attributable to the hedged risk as designated and documented, and effectiveness can be reliably measured;

- assessed on an ongoing basis and determined to have been highly effective


Based on the Group's analysis of the requirements outlined above, it was concluded that the New Currency Swap meets all the necessary criteria and qualifies for use of hedge accounting.

4. Segment Information

The following tables present selected financial results for each segment and the unallocated corporate costs:

Three months ended 30 June 2017: 

Unallocated
                            Jackpotjoy  Vera&John  Mandalay   Corporate Costs     Total

                            (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)          (GBP000's)
    Total revenue            52,332     17,412     5,449      -                   75,193
    Distribution costs       23,251     8,278      2,757      16                  34,302
    Amortisation and         12,244     2,465      1,608      94                  16,411
    depreciation       
    Compensation,
    professional, and
    general and
    administrative
    expenses                 4,165      4,024      265        2,799               11,253
    Foreign exchange         (78)       419        11         4,414               4,766
    Financing, net             -        (53)       1          13,222              13,170
    Income/(loss) for
    the period before        12,750     2,279      807        (20,545)            (4,709)
    taxes
    Taxes                       -       63         -          -                   63
    Net income/(loss)        12,750     2,216      807        (20,545)            (4,772)
    for the period     
    Net income/(loss)        12,750     2,216      807        (20,545)            (4,772)
    for the period     
    Interest expense,
    net                         -       (53)       1           11,377             11,325
    Taxes                       -       63         -           -                  63
    Amortisation and         12,244     2,465      1,608       94                 16,411
    depreciation            
    EBITDA                   24,994     4,691      2,416       (9,074)            23,027
    Share-based
    compensation                -        -          -          353                353
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration               -        -          -          1,845              1,845
    Foreign exchange           (78)     419        11          4,414              4,766
    Adjusted EBITDA         24,916      5,110      2,427       (2,462)            29,991
    Net income/(loss)       12,750      2,216      807         (20,545)           (4,772)
    for the period     
    Share-based
    compensation              -         -          -            353               353
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration             -         -          -            1,845             1,845
    Foreign exchange         (78)      419        11            4,414             4,766
    Amortisation of
    acquisition
    related purchase
    price intangibles
    and non-compete        12,244      2,105      1,593          -                 15,942
    clauses            
    Accretion                -          -          -            3,662             3,662
    Adjusted net          24,916       4,740      2,411         (10,271)          21,796
    income/(loss)

Six months ended 30 June 2017:

Unallocated
                                                            Corporate
                      Jackpotjoy  Vera&John      Mandalay       Costs         Total

                      (GBP000's) (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)
    Total revenue  102,998       33,103     10,468        -           146,569

    Distribution
    costs          43,794        15,926     5,768         58          65,546
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   21,934        4,833      3,201         192         30,160
    Compensation,
    professional,
    and general
    and
    administrative
    expenses       8,326         7,684      550           6,157       22,717
    Transaction
    related costs  -             -          -             1,315       1,315
    Foreign
    exchange       (96)          478        9             6,508       6,899
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -             (1,002)    -             -           (1,002)
    Financing, net -             (87)       2             40,943      40,858
    Income/(loss)
    for the period
    before taxes   29,040        5,271      938           (55,173)    (19,924)
    Taxes          -             149        -             -           149
    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 29,040        5,122      938           (55,173)    (20,073)

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 29,040       5,122        938          (55,173)     (20,073)
    Interest
    expense, net   -            (87)         2             22,708       22,623
    Taxes          -            149          -              -           149
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation   21,934       4,833       3,201          192          30,160
    EBITDA         50,974       10,017      4,141         (32,273)      32,859
    Share-based
    compensation   -            -            -             878           878
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -           -             -            14,701         14,701
    Loss on cross
    currency swap  -           -             -             3,534          3,534
    Transaction
    related costs  -           -             -             1,315          1,315
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -          (1,002)        -             -              (1,002)
    Foreign
    exchange       (96)       478            9             6,508           6,899
    Adjusted
    EBITDA         50,878     9,493        4,150          (5,337)         59,184

    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the period 29,040     5,122        938           (55,173)        (20,073)
    Share-based
    compensation   -           -           -               878            878
    Fair value
    adjustment on
    contingent
    consideration  -           -           -              14,701          14,701
    Loss on cross
    currency swap  -           -           -               3,534          3,534
    Transaction
    related costs  -           -           -               1,315           1,315
    Gain on sale
    of intangible
    assets         -      (1,002)          -               -              (1,002)
    Foreign
    exchange       (96)      478          9                6,508          6,899
    Amortisation
    of acquisition
    related
    purchase price
    intangibles
    and
    non-compete
    clauses        21,934   4,212        3,186             -             29,332
    Accretion      -          -          -                7,051          7,051
    Adjusted net
    income/(loss)  50,878   8,810        4,133           (21,186)       42,635

Three months ended 30 June 2016: 

Unallocated
                                                                    Corporate
                                 Jackpotjoy  Vera&John   Mandalay       Costs      Total

                                 (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Total revenue and other
    income                       44,531     14,300     5,447      -           64,278
    Distribution costs           22,107     6,527      3,633      26          32,293
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 10,428     2,117      1,581      3           14,129
    Compensation, professional,
    and general and
    administrative expenses      3,986      2,729      263        1,777       8,755
    Severance costs              -          -          -          5,695       5,695
    Transaction related costs    -          361        -          4,505       4,866
    Foreign exchange             (184)      (44)       (37)       2,259       1,994
    Financing, net               -          (21)       1          11,426      11,406
    Income/(loss) for the period
    before taxes                 8,194      2,631      6          (25,691)    (14,860)
    Taxes                        -          13         -          -           13
    Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       8,194      2,618      6          (25,691)    (14,873)


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       8,194    2,618   6       (25,691)  (14,873)
    Interest expense, net        -        (21)    1       8,380     8,360
    Taxes                        -        13      -       -         13
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 10,428   2,117   1,581   3         14,129
    EBITDA                       18,622   4,727   1,588   (17,308)  7,629
    Share-based compensation     -        -       -       248       248
    Severance costs              -        -       -       5,695     5,695
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -       -       17,277    17,277
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -       -       (14,231)  (14,231)
    Transaction related costs    -        361     -       4,505     4,866
    Foreign exchange             (184)    (44)    (37)    2,259     1,994
    Adjusted EBITDA              18,438   5,044   1,551   (1,555)   23,478


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       8,194    2,618   6       (25,691)  (14,873)
    Share-based compensation     -        -       -       248       248
    Severance costs              -        -       -       5,695     5,695
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -       -       17,277    17,277
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -       -       (14,231)  (14,231)
    Transaction related costs    -        361     -       4,505     4,866
    Foreign exchange             (184)    (44)    (37)    2,259     1,994
    Amortisation of acquisition
    related purchase price
    intangibles                  10,428   1,995   1,581   -         14,004
    Accretion                    -        -       -       4,159     4,159
    Adjusted net income/(loss)   18,438   4,930   1,550   (5,779)   19,139

Six months ended 30 June 2016: 

Unallocated
                  Jackpotjoy Vera&John     Mandalay      Corporate Costs       Total

                  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)            (GBP000's)
    Total revenue
    and other
    income        88,987     29,435        11,268        -                   129,690
    Distribution
    costs         40,927     13,957         7,114         153                 62,151
    Amortisation
    and
    depreciation  20,484     3,870          2,743         9                   27,106
    Compensation,
    professional,
    and general
    and
    administrativ
    e expenses    7,629      5,194         561           4,871               18,255
    Severance
    costs         -          -              -             5,695               5,695
    Transaction
    related costs -          442            -             5,722               6,164
    Foreign
    exchange      (333)      293          (68)          2,623               2,515
    Financing,
    net           -          (43)           3             17,438              17,398
    Income/(loss)
    for the
    period before
    taxes         20,280     5,722         915           (36,511)            (9,594)
    Taxes         -          212            -             -                   212
    Net
    income/(loss)
    for the
    period        20,280     5,510         915           (36,511)            (9,806)



Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       20,280   5,510    915     (36,511)  (9,806)
    Interest expense, net        -        (43)     3       16,749    16,709
    Taxes                        -        212      -       -         212
    Amortisation and
    depreciation                 20,484   3,870    2,743   9         27,106
    EBITDA                       40,764   9,549    3,661   (19,753)  34,221
    Share-based compensation     -        -        -       546       546
    Severance costs              -        -        -       5,695     5,695
    Independent Committee
    related expenses             -        -        -       1,693     1,693
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -        -       18,950    18,950
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -        -       (18,261)  (18,261)
    Transaction related costs    -        442      -       5,722     6,164
    Foreign exchange             (333)    293      (68)    2,623     2,515
    Adjusted EBITDA              40,431   10,284   3,593   (2,785)   51,523


Net income/(loss) for the
    period                       20,280   5,510   915     (36,511)  (9,806)
    Share-based compensation     -        -       -       546       546
    Severance costs              -        -       -       5,695     5,695
    Independent Committee
    related expenses             -        -       -       1,693     1,693
    Fair value adjustment on
    contingent consideration     -        -       -       18,950    18,950
    Gain on cross currency swap  -        -       -       (18,261)  (18,261)
    Transaction related costs    -        442     -       5,722     6,164
    Foreign exchange             (333)    293     (68)    2,623     2,515
    Amortisation of acquisition
    related purchase price
    intangibles                  20,484   3,650   2,743   -         26,877
    Accretion                    -        -       -       8,195     8,195
    Adjusted net income/(loss)   40,431   9,895   3,590   (11,348)  42,568

The following table presents net assets per segment and unallocated corporate costs as at
30 June 2017:

Unallocated
                                                           Corporate
                          Jackpotjoy Vera&John  Mandalay   Costs       Total

                          (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Current assets        14,921     37,807     6,897      1,474       61,099
    Goodwill              224,348    55,779     16,612     -           296,739
    Long-term assets      276,197    34,660     15,021     1,456       327,334
    Total assets          515,466    128,246    38,530     2,930       685,172

    Current liabilities   6,278      14,422     1,874      78,173      100,747
    Long-term liabilities -          1,391      -          346,303     347,694
    Total liabilities     6,278      15,813     1,874      424,476     448,441

    Net assets            509,188    112,433    36,656     (421,546)   236,731

The following table presents net assets per segment and unallocated corporate costs as at 31 December 2016:

Unallocated
                                                           Corporate
                          Jackpotjoy Vera&John  Mandalay   Costs       Total

                          (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Current assets        15,033     38,870     6,509      78,665      139,077
    Goodwill              224,348    55,392     16,612     -           296,352
    Long-term assets      277,702    38,163     18,020     22,064      355,949
    Total assets          517,083    132,425    41,141     100,729     791,378

    Current liabilities   5,790      16,711     1,483      130,876     154,860
    Long-term liabilities -          1,897      -          395,153     397,050
    Total liabilities     5,790      18,608     1,483      526,029     551,910

    Net assets            511,293    113,817    39,658     (425,300)   239,468

During the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 2016, substantially all of the revenue earned by the Group was in Europe. Non-current assets by geographical location as at 30 June 2017 were as follows: Europe £90.4 million (31 December 2016 - £93.6 million) and the Americas £533.6 million (31 December 2016 - £558.7 million).

5. Costs and Expenses

Three Months Three Months    Six Months   Six Months
                                  Ended        Ended 30 June   Ended 30     Ended 30 June
                                  30 June 2017 2016            June 2017    2016

                                  (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)
    Distribution costs:
    Selling and marketing         10,846       12,334          20,449       21,566
    Licensing fees                11,826       10,170          22,912       20,638
    Gaming taxes                  8,469        7,048           16,461       14,164
    Processing fees               3,161        2,741           5,724        5,783
                                  34,302       32,293          65,546       62,151

    Administrative costs:
    Compensation and benefits     8,016        6,916           16,091       12,801
    Professional fees             797          525             2,005        2,818
    General and administrative    2,440        1,314           4,621        2,636
    Tangible asset depreciation   111          26              184          54
    Intangible asset amortisation 16,300       14,103          29,976       27,052
                                  27,664       22,884          52,877       45,361

6.Interest Expense/Income

Six Months
                                      Three Months Three Months  Ended       Six Months
                                      Ended        Ended                     Ended

                                                                 30 June
                                      30 June 2017 30 June 2016  2017        30 June 2016

                                      (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)    (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Interest earned on cash held
    during the period                 57           27            95          56
    Total interest income             57           27            95          56

    Interest paid and accrued on
    long-term debt                    7,739        4,111         15,664      8,343
    Accretion of discount recognised
    on contingent consideration       2,365        3,601         4,468       7,148
    Interest paid and accrued on
    convertible debentures            18           117           40          227
    Interest accretion recognised on
    convertible debentures            12           96            30          184
    Interest accretion recognised on
    long-term debt                    777          462           1,560       863
    Interest accretion recognised on
    other long-term liabilities       471          -             956         -
    Total interest expense            11,382       8,387         22,718      16,765

7. Earnings per Share


The following table presents the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

Three
                                            Months      Six Months  Six Months
                               Three Months Ended       Ended       Ended
                               Ended

                                            30 June     30 June     30 June
                               30 June 2017 2016        2017        2016

                               (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)
    Numerator:
    Net (loss)/income - basic  (4,772)      (14,873)    (20,073)    (9,806)
    Net (loss)/income -
    diluted                    (4,772)      (14,873)    (20,073)    (9,806)

    Denominator:
    Weighted average number of
    shares outstanding - basic 73,785       70,572      73,680      70,566

    Instruments, which are
    anti-dilutive:
    Weighted average effect of
    dilutive share options     401          908         391         848
    Weighted average effect of
    convertible debentures[2]  312          2,828       399         2,828

    Net loss per share[3],[4]
    Basic                      GBP(0.06)    GBP(0.21)   GBP(0.27)   GBP(0.14)
    Diluted[1]                 GBP(0.06)    GBP(0.21)   GBP(0.27)   GBP(0.14)

[1] In the case of a net loss, the effect of share options potentially exercisable on diluted loss per share will be anti-dilutive; therefore, basic and diluted net loss per share will be the same.

[2] An assumed conversion of convertible debentures had an anti-dilutive effect on loss per share for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2016.

[3] Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year.

[4] Diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period and adjusted for the number of potentially dilutive share options and contingently issuable instruments.

8. Cash and Restricted Cash

30 June 2017     31 December 2016

                                                      (GBP000's)       (GBP000's)
    Cash                                              23,746           33,558
    Segregated cash*                                  217              34,927
    Cash and cash equivalents                         23,963           68,485
    Restricted cash - other                           76               253
    Total cash balances                               24,039           68,738

* This balance consists of cash on deposit with payment service providers, as well as segregated funds held in accordance with the terms of the Jackpotjoy earn-out payment, where the Group was required to segregate 90% of its excess cash flow, less mandatory repayments of the Group's long-term debt and earn-out payments, in a non-operational bank account. Since the Group made a final earn-out payment of £94.2 million for the non-Spanish assets of the Jackpotjoy segment on 21 June 2017, no cash was required to be segregated at 30 June 2017 (£34.7 million as at 31 December 2016). Segregated cash does not qualify as restricted cash and, as such, it is included in cash.

9. Trade and Other Receivables


Receivables consist of the following items:

30 June 2017    31 December 2016

                                                        (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)
    Due from the Gamesys group                          8,643           9,242
    Due from the 888 group                              3,154           1,625
    Affiliate revenue receivable                        2,242           1,766
    Short-term loans receivable                         841             572
    Swap-related receivable                             -               1,948
    Prepaid expenses                                    1,759           967
    Other                                               527             643
                                                        17,166          16,763


10.Cross Currency Swap

On 23 November 2015, the Group entered into a cross currency swap agreement (the "Currency Swap") in order to minimise the Group's exposure to exchange rate fluctuations between GBP and the US dollar ("USD") as cash generated from the Group's operations is largely in GBP, while a portion of the principal and interest payments on the Group's credit facilities are in USD. Under the Currency Swap, 90% of the Group's USD term loan interest and principal payments were swapped into GBP. The Group paid a fixed 7.81% interest in place of floating USD interest payments of LIBOR plus 6.5% (LIBOR floor of 1%). The interest and principal payments were made at a GBP/USD foreign exchange rate of 1.5135 on a USD notional amount of $293,962,500.

On 28 March 2017, the Group terminated the Currency Swap and realised total proceeds of approximately USD 42.6 million and subsequently entered into a new cross currency swap agreement (the "New Currency Swap"). Under the New Currency Swap, 50% of the Group's term loan interest and principal payments will be swapped into GBP. The Group will pay a fixed 7.4% interest in place of floating USD interest payments of LIBOR plus 6.5% (LIBOR floor of 1%). The interest and principal payments will be made at a GBP/USD foreign exchange rate of 1.2584 on a USD notional amount of $136,768,333. The New Currency Swap expires on 30 September 2019. The agreement was entered into at no cost to the Group.

The fair value of the New Currency Swap liability as at 30 June 2017 is £4.8 million (31 December 2016 - asset of £38.2 million).

Jackpotjoy plc has elected to use hedge accounting for the purposes of recognising realised and unrealised gains and losses associated with the New Currency Swap.

11. Intangible Assets


As at 30 June 2017 

Customer
                             Gaming     Relationsh                       Partnership Non-Compete
                             Licenses   ips        Software   Brand      Agreements  Clauses     Goodwill   Total
                             (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2017  94         340,927    21,670     70,054     12,900      20,434      317,829    783,908
    Additions                -          -          1,262      -          -           -           -          1,262
    Translation              (1)        391        (73)       1          -           -           (720)      (402)
    Balance, 30 June 2017    93         341,318    22,859     70,055     12,900      20,434      317,109    784,768

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2017  34         96,811     7,414      6,523      2,824       -           21,477     135,083
    Amortisation             8          22,507     2,340      1,751      817         2,553       -          29,976
    Translation              6          162        235        (8)        -           -           (1,107)    (712)
    Balance, 30 June 2017    48         119,480    9,989      8,266      3,641       2,553       20,370     164,347

    Carrying value
    Balance, 30 June 2017    45         221,838    12,870     61,789     9,259       17,881      296,739    620,421

As at 31 December 2016

Customer
                              Gaming     Relationsh            Revenue               Partnership
                              Licenses   ips        Software   Guarantee  Brand      Agreements              Goodwill   Total
                                                                                                 Non-Compete
                                                                                                 Clauses
                              (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's) (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)  (GBP000's) (GBP000's)
    Cost
    Balance, 1 January 2016   76         337,502    17,175     4,010      68,284     12,900      -           306,295    746,242
    Additions                 -          -          1,836      -          -          -           20,434      -          22,270
    Translation               18         3,425      2,659      783        1,770      -           -           11,534     20,189
    Expiry                    -          -          -          (4,793)    -          -           -           -          (4,793)
    Balance, 31 December 2016 94         340,927    21,670     -          70,054     12,900      20,434      317,829    783,908

    Accumulated amortisation
    Balance, 1 January 2016   23         47,956     3,279      -          2,681      1,558       -           17,969     73,466
    Amortisation              9          47,405     3,683      -          3,466      1,232       -           -          55,795
    Translation               2          1,450      452        -          376        34          -           3,508      5,822
    Balance, 31 December 2016 34         96,811     7,414      -          6,523      2,824       -           21,477     135,083

    Carrying value
    Balance, 31 December 2016 60         244,116    14,256     -          63,531     10,076      20,434      296,352    648,825

12. Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities consist of the following items:

30 June 2017   31 December 2016

                                                           (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)
    Affiliate/marketing expenses payable                   3,895          3,058
    Payable to game suppliers                              1,416          950
    Compensation payable                                   1,949          2,989
    Loyalty program payable                                252            260
    Professional fees                                      750            349
    Gaming tax payable                                     67             526
    Other                                                  1,370          860
                                                           9,699          8,992

13. Other Short-Term Payables

Other short-term payables consist of:

31 December
                                                          30 June 2017    2016

                                                          (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)

    Transaction related payables                          3,112           9,321
    Current portion of other long-term payables (Note 16) 8,667           6,000
                                                          11,779          15,321

14. Credit Facilities

Below is the breakdown of the First Lien Facilities and the Second Lien Facility:

Incremental
                                                      First Lien   Second Lien
                                           Term Loan  Facility     Facility    Total

                                           (GBP000's) (GBP000's)   (GBP000's)  (GBP000's)

    Balance, 1 January 2016                207,158    -            -           207,158
    Principal                              -          70,000       90,000      160,000
    Repayment                              (26,906)   -            -           (26,906)
    Debt financing costs                   -          (2,482)      (6,792)     (9,274)
    Accretion[1]                           1,868      16           35          1,919
    Foreign exchange translation           37,896     -            -           37,896
    Balance, 31 December 2016              220,016    67,534       83,243      370,793
    Repayment                              (12,806)   -            -           (12,806)
    Accretion[1]                           965        190          405         1,560
    Foreign exchange translation           (11,230)   -            -           (11,230)
    Balance, 30 June 2017                  196,945    67,724       83,648      348,317

    Current portion                        25,318     -            -           25,318
    Non-current portion                    171,627    67,724       83,648      322,999

[1] Effective interest rates are as follows: Term Loan - 8.69%, Incremental First Lien Facility - 8.32%, Second Lien Facility - 11.75%.

15. Financial Instruments

The principal financial instruments used by the Group are summarised below:

Financial assets

30 June 2017    31 December 2016

    Loans and receivables                                 (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)
    Cash and restricted cash                              24,039          68,738
    Trade and other receivables                           17,166          16,763
    Other long-term receivables                           2,247           2,624
    Customer deposits                                     8,979           8,573
                                                          52,431          96,698

Financial liabilities

30 June 2017    31 December 2016

    Financial liabilities at amortised cost               (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities              9,699           8,992
    Other long-term payables                              11,423          14,505
    Other short-term payables                             11,779          15,321
    Interest payable                                      638             633
    Payable to customers                                  8,979           8,573
    Convertible debentures                                954             3,266
    Long-term debt                                        348,317         370,793
                                                          391,789         422,083

The carrying values of the financial instruments noted above, with the exception of convertible debentures, approximate their fair values. The convertible debentures' fair value as at 30 June 2017 amounted to £1.6 million. Fair value was determined based on a quoted market price in an active market.

Financial instruments

30 June 2017    31 December 2016

    Financial instruments recognised at fair value
    through profit or loss - assets (liabilities)         (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)
    Cross currency swap                                   (4,837)         38,171
    Contingent consideration                              (45,138)        (120,187)
                                                          (49,975)        (82,016)

Fair value hierarchy

The hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments carried at fair value is as follows: 

Level 2                         Level 3
                                            31 December                    31 December
                           30 June 2017     2016            30 June 2017   2016

                           (GBP000's)       (GBP000's)      (GBP000's)     (GBP000's)
    Cross currency swap    (4,837)          38,171          -              -
    Contingent
    consideration          -                -               (45,138)       (120,187)

The cross currency swap balance represents the fair value of cash inflows/outflows under the Currency Swap or the New Currency Swap, as applicable.

Contingent consideration represents the fair value of the cash outflows under earn-out agreements that would result from the performance of acquired businesses. The key inputs into the fair value estimation of these liabilities include the forecast performance of the underlying businesses, the probability of achieving forecasted results and the discount rate applied in deriving a present value from those forecasts. Significant increase (decrease) in the business' performance would result in a higher (lower) fair value of the contingent consideration, while significant increase (decrease) in the discount rate would result in a lower (higher) fair value of the contingent consideration. Additionally, as earn-out periods draw closer to their completion, the range of probability factors will decrease.

A discounted cash flow valuation model was used to determine the value of the contingent consideration. The model considers the present value of the expected payments, discounted using a risk-adjusted discount rate of 7%. The expected payments are determined by considering the possible scenarios of forecast EBITDA, the amount to be paid under each scenario and the probability of each scenario.

Without probability and discount factors, the fair value of the contingent consideration would be approximately 31% higher (£13.5 million), than its value at 30 June 2017, increasing the current portion of the contingent consideration, which is composed of the Botemania earn-out payment and first Jackpotjoy milestone payment, by £9.9 million and increasing the long-term contingent consideration, which is composed of the final Jackpotjoy milestone payments due in 2019 and 2020, by £3.6 million. This assumes that the financial performance of the Jackpotjoy operating segment remains in line with management's expectations.

On 21 June 2017, Jackpotjoy plc made a final earn-out payment in the amount of £94.2 million for the non-Spanish assets within its Jackpotjoy segment.

As at 30 June 2017, the contingent consideration balance related to the earn-out payment remaining on the Spanish assets included in the Jackpotjoy segment and milestone payments related to the Jackpotjoy segment.

The movement in Level 3 financial instruments is detailed below:

(GBP000's)

    Contingent consideration, 1 January 2016        209,625
    Addition                                        -
    Fair value adjustments                          49,382
    Payments                                        (156,308)
    Accretion of discount                           15,545
    Foreign exchange translation                    1,943
    Contingent consideration, 31 December 2016      120,187
    Fair value adjustments                          14,701
    Payments                                        (94,218)
    Accretion of discount                           4,468
    Contingent consideration, 30 June 2017          45,138
    Current portion                                 38,768
    Non-current portion                             6,370

16. Other Long-Term Payables

The Group is required to pay the Gamesys group £24.0 million in equal monthly instalments in arrears over the period from April 2017 to April 2020, for additional non-compete clauses that came into effect in April 2017 and that expire in March 2019. £8.7 million of this payable is included in current liabilities (note 13), with the discounted value of the remaining balance, being £11.4 million, included in other long-term payables. During the six months ended 30 June 2017, the Group has paid a total of £1.3 million in relation to the additional non-compete clauses.

17. Share Capital

As at 30 June 2017, Jackpotjoy plc's issued share capital consisted of 73,836,099 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of £0.10. Jackpotjoy plc does not hold any shares in treasury and there are no shares in Jackpotjoy plc's issued share capital that do not represent capital.

The share capital movements presented below for periods prior to the date of completion of the plan of arrangement discussed in note 1 are presented as if each common share of The Intertain Group Limited had the same nominal value as the ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc. The number of Jackpotjoy plc ordinary shares in issue at the date of the plan of arrangement was 73,718,942.

Ordinary shares
                                                          (GBP000's)      #

    Balance, 1 January 2016                               7,051           70,511,493
    Conversion of convertible debentures, net of costs    185             1,853,667
    Exercise of options                                   58              577,492
    Exercise of warrants                                  4               40,625
    Balance, 31 December 2016                             7,298           72,983,277
    Conversion of convertible debentures, net of costs    75              700,166
    Exercise of options                                   15              152,656
    Balance, 30 June 2017                                 7,388           73,836,099

Ordinary shares

Other than for reasons set out below, during the six months ended 30 June 2017, Jackpotjoy plc did not issue any additional ordinary shares.

Convertible debentures

During the six months ended 30 June 2017 (and prior to completion of the plan of arrangement), debentures at an undiscounted value of £2.3 million were converted into 628,333 common shares of Intertain. Additionally, during the six months ended 30 June 2017 (and following the completion of the plan of arrangement), debentures at an undiscounted value of £0.3 million were converted into 71,833 ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc.

Share options

The share option plan (the "Share Option Plan") was approved by the Board of Directors on 5 September 2016. Upon completion of the plan of arrangement, all options over common shares of Intertain under Intertain's stock option plan were automatically exchanged for options of equivalent value over ordinary shares of Jackpotjoy plc on equivalent terms and subject to the same vesting conditions under Intertain's share option plan. The strike price of each grant has been converted from Canadian dollars to pound sterling at the foreign exchange rate of 0.606, being the exchange rate at the date of the plan of arrangement. Following the grant of the replacement options, no further options were, or will be, granted under the Share Option Plan.

During the six months ended 30 June 2017, nil stock options were granted, 152,656 stock options were exercised, 13,000 stock options were forfeited, and nil stock options expired.

During the three and six months ended 30 June 2017, the Group recorded £0.4 million and £0.9 million, respectively (2016 - £0.2 million and £0.5 million, respectively) in share-based compensation expense with a corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve.

Long-term incentive plan

On 24 May 2017, Jackpotjoy plc granted awards over ordinary shares under the Group's long term incentive plan ("LTIP") for key management personnel. The awards (i) will vest on the date on which the Board of Directors determines the extent to which the performance condition (as described below) has been satisfied, and (ii) are subject to a holding period of two years beginning on the vesting date, following the end of which they will be released so that the shares can be acquired.

The performance condition as it applies to 50% of each award is based on the Group's total shareholder return compared with the total shareholder return of the companies constituting the FTSE 250 index (excluding investment trusts and financial services companies) over three years commencing on 25 January 2017 ("TSR Tranche"). The performance condition as it applies to the remaining 50% of the award is based on the Group's earnings per share ("EPS") in the last financial year of that performance period ("EPS Tranche") and vests as to 25% if final year EPS is 133.5 pence, between 25% and 100% (on a straight line basis) if final year EPS is more than 133.5 pence but less than 160 pence, and 100% if final year EPS is 160 pence or more.

Each award under the LTIP is equity-settled and LTIP compensation expense is based on the award's estimated fair value. The fair value has been estimated using the Black-Scholes model for the EPS Tranche and the Monte Carlo model for the TSR Tranche.

During the three and six months ended 30 June 2017, the Group recorded £0.01 million (2016 - £nil) in LTIP compensation expense with a corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve.

18. Contingent Liabilities

Indirect taxation

Jackpotjoy plc companies may be subject to indirect taxation on transactions that have been treated as exempt supplies of gambling, or on supplies that have been zero rated where legislation provides that the services are received or used and enjoyed in the country where the service provider is located. Revenues earned from customers located in any particular jurisdiction may give rise to further taxes in that jurisdiction. If such taxes are levied, either on the basis of current law or the current practice of any tax authority, or by reason of a change in the law or practice, then this may have a material adverse effect on the amount of tax payable by the Group or on its financial position. Where it is considered probable that a previously identified contingent liability will give rise to an actual outflow of funds, then a provision is made in respect of the relevant jurisdiction and period impacted. Where the likelihood of a liability arising is considered remote, or the possible contingency is not material to the financial position of the Group, the contingency is not recognised as a liability at the balance sheet date. As at 30 June 2017, the Group had recognised £nil liability (31 December 2016 - £nil) related to potential contingent indirect taxation liabilities.


Investorenquiries

Jackpotjoyplc
JasonHolden
DirectorofInvestorRelations
jholden@jackpotjoyplc.com
+44(0)207-016-9866
+44(0)7812-142118

JackpotjoyGroup
AmandaBrewer
VicePresidentofCorporateCommunications
amanda.brewer@jackpotjoygroup.com
+1-416-720-8150

Mediaenquires

Finsbury
JamesLevitonandAndyParnis
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
+44(0)207-251-3801


