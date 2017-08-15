

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said that the U.K's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA accepts remedy in principle the remedy formally offered by Wood Group on 9 August.



The remedy consists of the majority of Amec Foster Wheeler's UK upstream oil and gas business located in the UK and serving UK customers, excluding its commissioning business, qedi. The CMA will now undertake a public consultation before issuing its final decision which is due by 12 October 2017.



Amec Foster Wheeler commenced a formal marketing process in May, which has attracted interest and is progressing well. The CMA in its provisional decision does not require the Parties to complete the sale of the remedy business in advance of completing the Combination. As a result, Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler continue to expect the Combination to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.



