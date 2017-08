BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in June, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Manufacturing employment increased by around 88,000 or 1.6 percent year-on-year in June.



The number of hours worked decreased by 6.3 percent to 685 million. At the same time, earnings rose 2.9 percent to EUR 24.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX