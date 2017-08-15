NetComm Wireless and Openreach Demonstrate World First Reverse Powered Gfast DPU

SYDNEY, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCommWireless Limited (ASX: NTC) and Openreach (a wholly owned and independently governed division of the BT Group) have successfully completed a world first Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) basedGfastdemonstrationthatachieved Gigabit speeds using a reverse power fedGfastDistribution Point Unit (DPU) engineered byNetCommWireless.

The Gfast DPU demonstration was conducted at BT Innovation Week 2017from12-16 June in Ipswich, UK, and reached 1.66Gbpsaggregate broadband speeds. The DPU was reverse powered over 40 metres of copper lead-in cable, and used spectrum frequency of up to 212MHz.

TheNetCommWireless DPU is installed in a pit, or on a telegraph pole, providing a cost-effective solution to improve broadband speed, performance and capacity. It supports the latest ITUGfastspecification amendments and can deliver aggregate Gigabit speeds when installed up to 150m from the premise. Designed to enable scalable deployments, theGfastDPU features support for VDSL2.

Timo Brouwer, Chief Operating Officer,NetCommWireless said:"NetCommWireless began developingFTTdpDPUs when it became clear that an alternative to fibre to the premises was needed. Openreach is always looking forward, and we are pleased to have demonstrated the latest generation ofGfastFTTdpcapabilities that will support the broadband demands of the future."

Peter Bell, Director, Network Solutions & Operations, Openreach said:"Our aim is to deliver high-speeds to as many people, as quickly as possible.We've outlined plans to provide ultrafast speeds to 12 million premises by the end of 2020 and we want to go further. We're working withNetCommWireless to understand how we can deploy this technology closer to the premises to reach even more customers."

