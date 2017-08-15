

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output contracted for the first time in nineteen months in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



National output declined a working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in May, which was revised up from a 2.5 percent growth reported earlier.



Production in the service sector fell 1.0 percent annually in June, while primary production advanced by 3.0 percent and secondary production by nearly 1.0 percent.



The seasonally adjusted economic output dropped 1.5 percent monthly in June, in contrast to a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



During the second quarter, seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.5 percent from the previous quarter. According to the series adjusted for working days, GDP was 1.6 percent up on the corresponding quarter of the year before, the agency said.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account balance turned to a deficit of 0.3 billion in June from a surplus of EUR 1.2 billion in May.



The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 1.7 billion in surplus.



