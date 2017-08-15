

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback strengthened to weekly highs of 110.45 against the yen and 0.9755 against the franc, off its early lows of 109.61 and 0.9704, respectively.



The greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 1.1752 against the euro, 1.2739 against the loonie and 0.7842 versus the aussie, up from its previous lows of 1.1793, 1.2718 and 0.7877, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 0.7291 against the kiwi, after having fallen to 0.7312 at 9:30 pm ET.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 112.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro, 1.29 against the loonie, 0.70 against the kiwi and 0.77 against the aussie.



