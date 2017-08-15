To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 15 August 2017 Announcement no. 75/2017







Final terms for bonds to be opened 16th of August 2017



On 16th of August 2017, BRFkredit will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.



The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed "Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by BRFkredit a/s", dated 1. February 2017, including any addenda to the said Base Prospectus.



BRFkredit's base prospectus is available on BRFkredit's home page brf.com.



Yours sincerely, BRFkredit a/s



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



