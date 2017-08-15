TECHNOPOLIS PLC INVESTOR NEWS August 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.



Publication of Technopolis Half-Year Report 1-6/2017



The Technopolis Plc half-yearly financial report for January-June 2017 will be published on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at approximately 9.00 a.m. Finnish time (EET).



The webcast briefing in English for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The link to the webcast is www.technopolis.fi/webcast.



Questions can be asked via Twitter or by joining a telephone conference arranged in conjunction with the webcast.



On Twitter, please address your questions to @Technopolis_IR with hashtag TPQ2.



If you wish to participate in the telephone conference with a question, please call one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes before the start of the webcast:



Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404 The Netherlands +31 (0)20 703 8261 The UK +44 (0)330 336 9411 Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942 The US +1 323-794-2093



If your local number is not available, please call any of the numbers listed above.



The participant code is "Technopolis" and confirmation code is "7723722".



The webcast will be recorded and later available for viewing on the Technopolis website at www.technopolis.fi/en/presentations.



Technopolis Plc



Minna Karttunen Head of IR Tel. +358 40 513 3225 minna.karttunen@technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.