U.K. Trust launches Allscripts Sunrise™ EPR to enable integrated patient record



BOLTON, United Kingdom, 2017-08-15 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has selected Allscripts Sunrise Electronic Patient Record (EPR) as it continues to focus on improving the quality of care delivered to patients, in an agreement signed yesterday.



An integrated care organisation, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust serves patients from communities at Royal Bolton Hospital and at more than 20 health centres and clinics. The organisation also offers services such as district nursing.



"At Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, we are dedicated to providing the best care for our patients and our community, while constantly striving to improve and by using our resources responsibly," said Simon Irving, Chief Clinical Information Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "Allscripts Sunrise EPR will support these goals by further enabling our staff to meet the healthcare needs of our patients as well as improve the safety and quality of our care."



"The Sunrise platform offers Bolton NHS Foundation Trust a wide range of clinical workflows and protocols," said Phillipa Winter, Chief Information Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. "With this new technology, we will be able to establish a frictionless care process, making it easier for our clinicians to access a single, comprehensive view of the patient's health record."



Used by leading hospitals and health systems around the world, Allscripts Sunrise EPR is a highly-configurable electronic patient record that provides workflows to drive clinical decision support, which leads to improved patient outcomes.



"Bolton NHS Foundation Trust needs a partner with the knowledge and experience to enable them to deliver the next phase of their digital engagement with patients and care providers across the organization," said Steven Brain, Vice President and Managing Director, Allscripts, United Kingdom. "Our innovative solutions and proven delivery capability in the UK created a compelling reason for the Trust to select Allscripts as their partner."



