SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Sorenson Media, a leading technology provider for broadcasters, advertisers and television manufacturers, today announced its European expansion with office openings in London, England and Munich, Germany. The company has also seen rapid growth in its European development centre in Cardiff, Wales, which now employs more than 100 people.

The London and Munich offices will be home to key sales, business development, professional services, operations and marketing staff to grow sales and enhance customer support across Europe. In order to meet the demands of this expanding market, Sorenson Media has also recently hired Graeme Lynch as Director of Product Strategy - EMEA and Leon Hitchings as Director of EMEA Operations.

"It's been exciting to see our Cardiff-team grow so quickly, and the decision to expand into London and Munich to further support our customer relationships was the next logical step in our business growth strategy," said Brian Jentz, Sorenson Media's SVP of EMEA. "The two new offices will provide close proximity to European broadcasters, agencies and key business partners, which will be instrumental as we enter into the addressable advertising space."

Sorenson Media's Spark platform, which is currently being rolled out across the USA and Europe, enables the targeted replacement of linear broadcast TV ads on a large and growing base of internet-connected Smart TVs. The Spark Platform also provides second by second analytics capabilities to enable broadcasters to improve their programming, promotions and advertising yields.

In addition to the recent EMEA growth, Sorenson Media expanded into the Korean market in May 2017 with its new office in Seoul. This move gives Sorenson Media greater access and connectivity with notable TV manufacturers in the region as it scales its OEM partnerships.

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television - the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of Internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity and insights, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.

