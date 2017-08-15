

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Antipodean currencies such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as Asian stock markets traded higher, extending gains from the previous session, as fading concerns about tensions between the U.S. and North Korea boosted risk appetite.



In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board have noted the continued improvement of global economic conditions, minutes from the bank's August 1 meeting revealed.



At the meeting, the central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent for the eleventh consecutive meeting.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in July, coming in at 99,911. That follows the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in June.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 86.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.08. The aussie may test resistance near the 89.00 region.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7876, 1.4959 and 1.0022 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7851, 1.5004 and 0.9989, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.80 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 1.01 against the loonie.



The aussie edged up to 1.0786 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day low of 1.0757. On the upside, 1.09 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.



The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 80.56 against the yen and 1.6113 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.88 and 1.6169, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it could find resistance around 82.00 against the yen, and 1.58 against the euro.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7312 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7285. The kiwi may test resistance near the 0.74 region.



Meanwhile, the safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc fell against their major rivals on risk appetite.



The yen fell to 1-week lows of 129.93 against the euro and 129.93 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.13 and 109.65, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 131.00 against the euro, and 112.00 against the greenback.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 142.96 and 86.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.15 and 86.16, respectively. The yen may test support near 145.00 against the pound and 89.00 against the loonie.



The yen edged down to 113.27 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 112.78. On the downside, 115.00 is seen as the next support level for the yen.



The Swiss franc fell to a 1-week low of 1.1478 against the euro from yesterday's closing of 1.1452. The franc may test support near the 1.15 region.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 6-day lows of 1.2624 and 0.9737 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2600 and 0.9721, respectively. If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the pound and 0.99 against the greenback.



Looking ahead, Swiss PPI for July, U.K. consumer price, producer price and retail price indexes for July and house price index for June are due to be released later in the day.



In the New York session, U.S. import price index for July, retail sales data for July, business inventories for June, U.S. Empire State manufacturing index for August and U.S. NAHB housing market index for August and Canada existing home sales data for July are slated for release.



