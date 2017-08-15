

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Tuesday, Swiss producer and import prices are due. Economists forecast producer and import prices to remain flat in July after falling 0.1 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major opponents. While the franc fell against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the euro and the yen.



The franc was worth 0.9740 against the greenback, 113.30 against the yen, 1.1434 against the euro and 1.2617 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



