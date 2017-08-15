The consolidated profit of Inbank in the first half of 2017 was 5.69 million euros. The deposit portfolio of Inbank increased 49.6 per cent year-on-year and the loan portfolio grew by 43.4 per cent. In Q2, Inbank sold its affiliates Krediidipank Finants AS and Coop Finants AS to Eesti Krediidipank, which will start operating under the name of Coop Pank in autumn. Inbank's holding in both companies before the transaction was 49%. Inbank earned a one-off profit in the amount of 4.81 million euros from the transactions. The holding of Inbank in Eesti Krediidipank after the transactions is 17.9 per cent.



According to the CEO of Inbank Jan Andresoo, the quarter was characterised by the start of several new partnerships. "We launched international cooperation with the innovative mobile bank N26 via our Raisin deposit platform in order to offer good depositing opportunities to their clients," he said. "In the area of hire purchase, we started a partnership with Samsung Electronics Baltics. In the area of loans, we developed our cooperation with several good partners such as Bauhof, 1A.EE and Hansapost, where we now offer small loans in addition to hire purchase."



Inbank's sales in the first six months of 2017 amounted to 33.4 million euros: 28.5 million in Estonia, 3.2 million in Latvia and 1.6 million in Poland. The increase in the sales of loans in Estonia deserves a separate mention, as it increased by 35.6 per cent year-on-year.



Business volumes also increased in the Polish branch, which started operating at the start of the year. According to Andresoo, the second quarter was like a test period for the branch in order to assess the quality of the primary credit decisions and the functioning of channels and IT processes. "The people in Poland also worked hard to start the partner-based business, which is the cornerstone of the international strategy of Inbank," he said. "I have to say that we have found very interesting business opportunities so far and hope to be able to say more about them in the near future."



Several changes in the staff of Inbank took place in Q2. Priit Piile, the former Technical Director of Inbank's affiliate Maksekeskus AS, started working as the Technology Director at Inbank. He will be responsible for coordinating IT development across the group. Girts Ledins, who has a lot of management experience in the area of finance, became the new CEO of Inbank's Latvian company Inbank Lizings SIA in May.



Important financial indicators as at 30 June 2017



-- Balance sheet total 102.9 million euros -- Loan portfolio 77.4 million euros -- Deposits 74.3 million euros -- Consolidated profit 5.69 million euros -- Equity 20.3 million euros



Inbank's interim report is currently available only in Estonian. The English version will be published on Inbank's web page www.inbank.ee shortly.



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (abbreviated)



EURt Q2 6 months Q2 6 months 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Interest income 3 061 5 996 2 345 4 161 Interest expenses -492 -976 -301 -559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 2 569 5 020 2 044 3 602 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and commission income 204 396 141 261 Fee and commission expense -144 -284 -81 -153 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net fee and commission income 60 112 60 108 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income related to operations 104 253 142 313 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income 2 733 5 385 2 246 4 023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel costs -994 -1 879 -580 -1 080 Marketing expenses -380 -488 -143 -231 Administrative expenses -354 -708 -266 -417 Depreciations, amortisation -55 -104 -47 -91 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating expenses -1 783 -3 179 -1 036 -1 819 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 950 2 206 1 210 2 204 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from affiliates 4 797 5 065 96 273 Credit losses -805 -1 731 -943 -1 402 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 4 942 5 540 363 1 075 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax 93 151 15 17 Net income 5 035 5 691 378 1 092 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses 3 -13 0 0 ----------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the year 5 038 5 678 378 1 092 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit is attributable to: Owners of the Bank 5 050 5 718 401 1 113 Non-controlling interest -16 -28 -23 -21 Profit for the year 5 034 5 690 378 1 092 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income/(loss) is attributable to: Owners of the Bank 5 054 5 706 401 1 113 Non-controlling interest -16 -28 -23 -21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 5 038 5 678 378 1 092 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated statement of financial position



EURt 30.06.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash in hand 4 4 Due from central banks, reserve requirement 13 937 14 680 Due from credit institutions 2 308 1 956 Loans and receivables from customers 77 439 64 839 Investments in affiliates 7 013 1 Tangible assets 228 183 Intangible assets 980 902 Other financial assets 41 43 Other assets 234 214 Deferred income tax asset 806 449 Assets held for sale 0 1 672 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 102 990 84 943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Customer deposits 74 345 64 587 Other financial liabilities 1 009 1 034 Other liabilities 882 722 Income tax liability 0 321 Subordinated debt securities 6 477 6 475 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 82 713 73 139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 782 689 Share premium 9 068 6 361 Mandatory reserve 57 57 Other reserves 1 363 1 361 Retained earnings 8 983 3 330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to the shareholders of parent 20 253 11 798 company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest 24 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 20 277 11 804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 102 990 84 943 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The reports of Inbank are accessible online at https://www.inbank.ee/en/inside/investor/reports/.



Inbank, which started operating as a bank in 2015, offers services via its internet bank and a partner network. Inbank operates on the consumer financing markets of Estonia, Latvia and Poland. Inbank also receives international deposits from the German and Austrian markets.



