IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 -- Securing the cities, infrastructures, businesses and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The world leading security, fire and safety event portfolio, IFSEC in its Southeast Asia edition will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) this coming 6-8 September 2017. The fifth edition is a must-attend event for players in the entire industry, which include buyers and other visitors such as architects, business owners, contractors, engineers, facility managers, finance professionals, human resources, IT professionals, procurements, property developers, senior management and more.

The three-day event will feature more than 350 world-leading brands showcasing cutting-edge products in access controls and biometrics, CCTV and surveillance, cybersecurity, drones, fire alarms, fire detection, fire protection, gates and doors, home automation, intelligent buildings, intruder alarms, network security, personal protection equipment, physical security, perimeter protection, x-ray equipment and many other latest technologies in security, fire and safety. This is the best opportunity for visitors to meet directly with experts representing global brands such as Entrypass, Seagate, Dahua, Comnet, Nemtek, Nocturna, Hikvision, BFT, Falcon Safe, FAAC, Alarms and Automation, Golmar, Entrasys, Magnetic Control, Mobotix, MicroEngine, Propel Network, Senzo, Smartstripe, Ozak, Stratel, Union Light, Videx and many more.

IFSEC Southeast Asia received strong support from Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Royal Malaysia Police, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA) Malaysia Chapter, British Security Industry Association (BSIA) and ASIS International (Malaysia Chapter).

For the fifth edition this year, IFSEC Southeast Asia will include a few new features on the show floor, which will attract more than 10,000 visitors. For the first time, there will be a drone zone, where drone companies and operators will showcase their drone's capabilities and its integration into the security, fire and safety industry. Another new feature is the business matching service, which visitors could select their preferred product to source. This service was created to help visitors find the best solutions or products for their needs, directly with the manufacturers or distributors.

The Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), PPKKM, APSA and IFSEC Southeast Asia is organising Conference Perdana, where the conference will feature a panel discussion, dialogues with MOHA and a keynote address from the invited guest of honour, YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

"We expect more than 2,000 security companies to join Conference Perdana, the first-ever conference specific for the security industry players and operators,"said Dato' Seri Haji Mustapa Bin Haji Ali, President of APSA (Malaysia Chapter). "The conference is set to be the best platform for the industry players to gather and obtain the latest information and gain new knowledge that will benefit their businesses."

IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 is organising a three-day seminar on the show floor, where there will be more than 10 hot topics to be presented by experts. The seminar is free for all visitors. Be sure not to miss these seminars and listen directly from industry experts at IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017.

IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 is a free-to-attend exhibition and seminar for all industry players and visitors. Come on 6-7 September at 10:00am-5:30pm and on 8 September at 10:00am-4:00pm.

For more information on IFSEC Southeast Asia, please log on to www.ifsecsea.com or contact the organiser at +60321768788.

About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest event organisers in China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global presence in 25 major cities with 36 offices and over 1,600 employee.

With a track record spanning over 30 years, UBM Asia operates in 11 market sectors with over 290 events, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock online products for over 2,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545168/IFSEC_Southeast_Asia_2017.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495130/UBM_Logo.jpg