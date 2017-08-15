Viktor Kovacs appointed new Chairman of the Board at Clavister

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV) announced today that the Clavister Board of Directors has appointed Viktor Kovacs to be Chairman of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting. Mr Björn Norrbom, elected Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting, has-for personal reasons-chosen to request a termination from its role as Board member and Chairman of the Board of Clavister.

Kovacs-previously the Deputy Chairman of the Board- has significant and global experience in strategy design and implementation in developing companies in the ICT sector and has had key roles in EDS Corp. (acquired by HP), Portal Software (acquired by Oracle), Cisco, and others. As Chairman of the Board, Kovacs will help guide the company into a phase of commercialization and strategic growth, facilitating organizational execution and accountability on its management ambitions.

"As an industry veteran, I have had the opportunity to help organizations realize their maximum potential and deliver shareholder value through a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and growth of market share. This new role allows me to help Clavister reach its full commercial and brand potential by further driving its innovation strategy to new customers and markets, while maintaining and growing its already impressive base of enterprise and service provider customers. We see more and more an appetite for the firm's telecom solution and the enterprise business is seeing strong signals from key customers and new ones. It's a very exciting time for the company and I'm happy to be part of the Clavister family as we continue our impressive growth based on the principles of customer satisfaction, market-leading innovation, and brand value," Kovacs states.

