Vestjysk Bank carries through early redemption of state-funded hybrid loan capital



In August 2009, Vestjysk Bank entered an agreement with the Danish State concerning a state-funded capital injection in the form of convertible hybrid loan capital under Act No. 67 of 3 February 2009 on State-Funded Capital Injections. The outstanding principal on the loan granted under the agreement amounted to DKK 287,600,000.



With reference to the loan terms it is hereby announced that the loan has today been redeemed. Redemption takes place in compliance with the loan terms at a price of 110, corresponding to DKK 316,360,000.00 together with accrued interest amounting to DKK 2,017,569.25.



Effect on the bank's capital and solvency In isolation, the redemption implies that the bank's capital base is reduced by DKK 315,000,000. The redemption has no effect on the bank's capital adequacy requirement.



The redemption takes place in combination with (i) the issue of capital certificates in the form of hybrid core capital in the amount of DKK 155,000,000 and the issue of capital certificates in the form of supplementary capital (Tier 2) in the amount of DKK 225,000,000, and (ii) an early redemption of subordinated loan capital in the total amount of DKK 200,000,000 with the addition of interest. Reference is made to the bank's company announcement of 14 August 2017.



The net effect of the new issues and the redemptions imply, in isolation, that the bank's capital base is reduced by DKK 55,000,000. Based on the bank's semi-annual accounts per 30 June 2017 published on 10 August 2017, the solvency rate after the new issues and the redemptions will be 13.6 % compared to the calculated solvency requirement of 10.5 %.



