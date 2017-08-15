

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to NOK 14.32 billion in July from NOK 13.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, the trade balance showed a deficit of NOK 767 million.



Both exports and imports climbed by 2.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively in July, year-over-year.



On a monthly basis, exports declined 8.4 percent in July and imports tumbled by 30.8 percent.



At the same time, the mainland trade deficit narrowed slightly to NOK 14.1 billion in July from NOK 14.9 billion in the same month of 2016.



