

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CargoLogicAir, Britain's only all-cargo airline, will begin service this month out of Bush Intercontinental Airport in the city of Houston. The deal reportedly was finalized during Mayor Sylvester Turner's European trade mission in July.



In a statement, CargoLogicAir or CLA announced its plan to launch its first scheduled cargo route on August 19, connecting the UK and Mexico. CLA's Boeing 747-400 freighters will arrive in Houston on a route from Mexico City. There will be operations between Houston and Frankfurt, Germany, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursdays and Sundays.



CLA's flights will depart from its base at London Stansted Airport every Wednesday and Saturday. Flights will operate to Mexico City International Airport through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



Turner reportedly said in a statement, 'The new CargoLogicAir flights add important connectivity to further develop Houston's international trade.'



CLA, which will offer a total cargo capacity of over 200 tonnes a week on its new routes, has also appointed AirCargoAmericas as its GSA partner in the U.S.



Dmitry Grishin, CEO of CargoLogicAir, said, 'The arrival of our third 747 freighter means we are ready to begin our scheduled cargo operations and we are confident the routing we have chosen will appeal strongly to customers moving car spares, hi-tech, energy, aerospace and healthcare products.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX