

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to a year low in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 10.2 percent in May from 10.5 percent in April. This was the lowest level since May 2016, when the rate was 9.4 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 3.22 million from 2.89 million in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate that applies to 15-24 age group rose to 19.8 percent from 17.4 percent in the previous year.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the overall unemployment rate came in at 11.3 percent, the same rate as seen in April.



