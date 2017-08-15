It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bond (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 16 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00093928 411.E.OA.5 2.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 54 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641273