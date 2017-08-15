

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Gas and engineering company Linde Group (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK), regarding the planned merger between Linde and Praxair, announced Tuesday that the acceptance period for the exchange offer starts on August 15 and ends on October 24.



Linde shareholders will receive 1.54 shares in the new holding company Linde plc for each tendered Linde AG share.



Linde said its shareholders with immediate effect may tender their shares under the terms of the exchange offer launched by the new holding company. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has reviewed the relevant offer document and approved its publication.



Aldo Belloni, Chief Executive Officer of Linde AG, said, 'Our shareholders now have the historic opportunity to make an active decision to exchange their shares and thus become part of a new global gases group. As a result, they will benefit not only from the direct increase in value from the expected synergies but also from the attractive growth opportunities offered by the merged company.'



Praxair has scheduled a special meeting of Praxair shareholders to seek the adoption of the Business Combination Agreement and the approval of the Praxair merger. The meeting is currently envisaged to be held on September 27 at Praxair's headquarters.



