Lucky Labs, one of Ukraine's largest technology companies and gaming developers, has hired 318 employees in 2017, which is more than any other Ukrainian technology company according to the report by DOU.ua, a technology focussed professional development community.

The recruitment drive comes as Lucky Labs delivers on an ambitious growth strategy. The company's software products including over 100 mobile and desktop game applications are being successfully distributed across European and Asian markets.

Lucky Labs is also expanding internationally, in particular in the Baltic States and Western Europe. The company is on track to achieve its target to employ more than 1000 staff internationally by 2018.

A Lucky Labs spokesperson said: "We are delighted to be growing faster than any other technology business in Ukraine. Lucky Labs is constantly on the lookout for the brightest talent in the industry, and our offices in Kyiv have been voted one of the best examples of environment to work, learn and develop in. We nurture our talent, invest in training to upskill our workforce, and we are especially proud to have achieved gender parity amongst our team of developers, with women representing 35% of our team overall. We are committed to growing our team further as our business expansion goes on."

About Lucky Labs:

Lucky Labs is one of Europe's leading gaming developers founded in 2006 by IT entrepreneurs Rustam Gilfanov and Sergei Tokarev. Today, the company's team includes over 900 software developers internationally. It has released over 100 computer and mobile games, and has developed a range of technological solutions for businesses.

Lucky Labs headquarters are in Kyiv, Ukraine. Additional information is available on the site: www.lucky-labs.com/

