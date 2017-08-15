Asia-Pacific 5G Markets 2017-2022 with 2016 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "5G in Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market trends are analyzed for a study period of 2017 to 2022, with the base year being 2016. The study leveraged on primary research through interviews with 4 out of 5 radio access network equipment vendors supported by extensive secondary research and validated by key industry experts. A carefully curated selection of MNOs across Asia-Pacific was interviewed to get a more accurate view of the industry from within. The timeframe covered is from 2017 to 2022, of which the forecast period is from 2018 to 2022.

5G is on its way. It may be closer to 2019-2020 for some but for others, it may be 2023-2025 before it materializes. In all the countries that are frontrunners of 5G in Asia-Pacific, 5G is benefiting from local government support coupled with local demand or at least the potential for demand for 5G services. The demand may be incentive or market driven.

The drive for governments and industry regulators to push for faster internet speeds through 5G comes from the angle of its potential contribution towards a country's economic growth and digital economy transformation. Industry regulators need to understand what 5G is and why the right regulatory strategy will be essential to the success of 5G.

For mobile network operators (MNOs), markets are saturating, competition is increasing, and revenues and/or profitability, especially from traditional core services, is declining. MNOs are under pressure to seek out new revenue streams that can be derived from innovative new services and the reduction in cost to serve. 5G will trigger a quicker transition to distributed, cloud native networks that leverage on NFV, SDN, and MEC to reduce cost to serve and improve on efficiency and profitability for MNOs.



Further, with 5G offering latency below 1ms and larger bandwidths, mobile networks can gain an edge over fibre networks and regain competitiveness. This study covers the challenges and issues with 5G as well as the growth opportunities within the ecosystem and will be beneficial to strategists and marketeers to aid in formulating a 5G strategy and corresponding go-market or GTM plans. Industries benefiting from 5G, for example, cloud, software, network equipment manufacturing, and IoT applications/sensors, will find this study useful.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer:

What is 5G and what are the major features of 5G?

What are the likely frequencies and spectrum considerations?

When will 5G be available for rollout and what is the optimum timing for 5G?

How big will the market be for 5G?

What are the likely use cases?

Why should MNOs implement 5G and what is the best approach to deploying 5G?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. 5G Market Overview



- Market Definitions

- Key Questions This Study Will Answer

- What is 5G-5G is an Anticipated Positive Disruption to Industries

- What is 5G-5G is a Departure from Previous Generations

- What is 5G-5G Goes Beyond 4G

- What is 5G-5G is Evolving Along Distinct Tracks

- What is 5G-5G Adds New Concepts Within the Network

- What is 5G-5G will Require Multi-mode/Connectivity Smartphones

- What is 5G-5G Means New Challenges and Issues

- 5G Standardization-Global Coordination Through 3GPP

- 5G Standardization-5GAA the First Vertical Association

- 5G Standardization-5GAA Fosters Cross-Collaboration

- 5G Spectrum Considerations-Regional Outlook

- 5G Spectrum Considerations-Regulatory Strategy

- 5G Networks-Support from Pre-5G Technology

- 5G Networks-Update on NFV and SDN Market Trends

- 5G Network-Implications for MNOs

- 5G Network-Rollout Strategy

- 5G Networks-Regional Outlook on Rollout Strategy

- 5G Timeline-5G is Evolving With Time

- 5G Timeline-When will 5G be Available for Rollout?



3. Drivers and Restraints-Total 5G Market



- Market Drivers

- Drivers Explained

- Market Restraints

- Restraints Explained



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total 5G Market



- Forecast Assumptions

- Subscription and Service Revenue Forecast

- Subscription and Service Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Percent Service Revenue Forecast by Country

- Percent Service Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country



5. 5G Market Updates



- Heat Map of 5G Activity Across Asia-Pacific

- Global Benchmarks-US First to Allocate 5G Spectrum

- Global Benchmarks-A Divide and Conquer Approach

- Global Benchmarks-The EU is Lagging Behind in 5G

- Global Benchmarks-Telcos in Europe are Behind Asia-Pacific

- Global Benchmarks-Samsung Driving 5G

- Asia-Pacific Developments-Developed Nations

- Asia-Pacific Developments-Developing Nations

- Asia-Pacific Frontrunners-South Korea

- Asia-Pacific Frontrunners-Japan

- Asia-Pacific Frontrunners-China May Be First to Launch 5G

- Asia-Pacific Frontrunners-China Mobile

- 5G Complementing LPWAN-LPWAN Implemented First

- 5G Complementing LPWAN-5G Networks Next

- 5G Complementing LPWAN-Europe Case Study

- 5G Complementing LPWAN-NB-IoT versus LoRaWAN



6. 5G Potential Use Cases



- 5G Potential Use Cases-A Snapshot

- 5G Potential Use Cases-IoT

- 5G Potential Use Cases-IoT Spending by Verticals

- 5G Potential Use Cases-IIoT

- 5G Potential Use Cases-Connected Vehicles

- 5G Potential Use Cases-Connected Vehicles US Case Study

- 5G Potential Use Cases-AR and VR

- 5G Potential Use Cases-AR/VR in Tourism

- 5G Potential Use Cases-AR/VR in Education

- 5G Potential Use Cases-AR/VR in Workforce Management

- 5G Potential Use Cases-AI for Drones

- 5G Potential Use Cases-Voice Services

- 5G Potential Use Cases-Video Services



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT and IIoT

- Growth Opportunity 2-Software and Applications

- Growth Opportunity 3-Cloud and Mobile Edge Computing

- Growth Opportunity 4-Local Government Agendas

- Growth Opportunity 5-Mobile Network Hardware

- Growth Opportunity 6-Key Verticals

- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growt

