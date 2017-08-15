ISG Awarded Agreement to Provide Digital Services to UK Government

Crown Commercial Service awards ISG a place on Cloud and Digital Services supplier frameworks

Aim is to drive service innovation and cost savings for the government and tax payers

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (NASDAQ: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will provide IT advisory services across Central Government under a new agreement with the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), an executive agency of the UK Government.

The new procurement arrangement, in which ISG has been awarded a place on the CCS G-Cloud 9 and Digital Outcomes Specialist Supplier (DOS2) frameworks, will enable departments across Central Government and the public sector to leverage ISG resources to ensure they are deriving maximum value from every commercial relationship and to improve the quality of service delivery from suppliers.

Through the G-Cloud 9 framework, ISG will assist the government with an analysis of its current cloud usage and cost structures, as well as identify areas where cloud services could be adopted. ISG also will deploy its mark-to-market capability, which helps clients benchmark their outsourcing arrangements against current market conditions, allowing them to identify potential cost savings.

The second framework, the Digital Outcomes Specialist Supplier, is designed to give the public sector an agile way to design, build and deliver digital programs by providing access to specialists. Within this area, ISG will use its own digital expertise to advise on key strategic projects to ensure government services meet the highest standards of delivery, security and privacy.

Phil Millward, ISG partner specializing in the UK Public Sector, said: "We are immensely proud and excited to have been given a place on the G-Cloud 9 and Digital Outcomes Specialist Supplier frameworks. The awarding of this agreement is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our fantastic team, whose members continually strive to provide our clients with market-leading advice, support and research.

"ISG continues to expand its Digital Advisory Services to support both commercial and public-sector clients in their quest for greater operating efficiency and, in the case of enterprises, faster growth. This is an exciting time to be working with the Crown Commercial Service and to assist the government as it strives to meet its 'Digital by Default' commitment."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About the Crown Commercial Service

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has brought together Government's central commercial capability into a single organization, amalgamating Government Procurement Service with other commercial teams from the Cabinet Office and central government departments.

CCS is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office and operates as a trading fund under the Government Trading Funds Act 1973. Their remit is to work with both departments and organizations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery.

The CCS goal is to become the "go-to" place for expert commercial and procurement services.

With both service delivery and advisory capability, services include contract management and supplier performance management to ensure that the Government acts as a true, single customer; freeing up individual organizations to focus their procurement expertise on what is unique to them.

