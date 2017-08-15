Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Elk Petroleum (ELK) 15-Aug-2017 / 09:32 GMT/BST London, UK, 15 August 2017 *Edison issues outlook on Elk Petroleum (ELK)* Elk Petroleum (ELK) is an ASX-listed oil and gas producer and developer with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) from mature fields. The company's current focus is on CO2 EOR projects in Wyoming, US, where it's first EOR development project, Grieve, is due on stream in late 2017/ early 2018. Grieve, combined with the recent acquisition of a c 14% interest in the Madden gas field is due to turn ELK into a producer and material CO2 resource owner. We visited both Grieve and Madden in July 2017, which helped highlight a number of opportunities management is actively engaged in targeting. These include resource upside at both Grieve and Madden, numerous high IRR infrastructure optimisation opportunities and CO2 EOR opportunities in the vicinity of ELK's operated assets. Our valuation of ELK reduces from A$0.11/share to A$0.09/share due to a reduction in Edison's long term oil price assumption from $80/bbl (2022) to 70$/bbl. Our NAV-based valuation for ELK is split A$0.17/share for Grieve, A$0.06/share for Madden and a total NAV of A$0.09/share (NPV10) after deducting net debt and admin costs. Given ELK's US onshore focus, we make valuation comparisons to similarly located and sized US E&Ps. ELK compares favourably on a number of these metrics including EV/1P ($/boe) and EV/flowing barrel. Our ELK valuation is sensitive to numerous factors including resource recovery and timing of the Grieve development, Lost Cabin Gas Plant (LCGP) plant life/gas recovery, asset integrity and uptime. We note that ELK is not exposed to cost overruns at the Grieve development given its contractual arrangements with operator Denbury. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Sanjeev Bahl, +44 (0)20 3077 5742 Ian McLelland, +44 (0)20 3077 5756 oilandgas@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 601487 15-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6e4b69cc65522ec2f910990f6738b7a&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=601487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

