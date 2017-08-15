

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 5-week low of 1.2910 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2970.



Against the euro, the pound dropped to a 4-day low of 0.9103 from an early 5-day high of 0.9051.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.2547 and 142.47 from an early 6-day high of 1.2646 and a 5-day high of 143.19, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.92 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc and 140.00 against the yen.



