Red Sea Housing Services and AECOM Sign MoU to Bring Fast-track Modular Affordable Housing Solutions to Saudi Arabia

Red Sea Housing Services and AECOM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in delivering innovative, modular affordable housing solutions on fast track basis for the Saudi Arabian market.

The MOU was signed between RED SEA HOUSING SERVICES COMPANY FZE (DUBAI) and AECOM MIDDLE EAST LIMITED on Saturday, 12th August, 2017. While Red Sea Housing Services (RSH) will manufacture and deliver the modular building units from its factory, AECOM will undertake the responsibility for designing, engineering, planning, and project managing these housing projects.

Red Sea Housing Services' CEO, William Ali Mills stated that, "The collaboration between RSHS and AECOM will provide an ideal platform to deliver quality homes in The Kingdom in a fast and efficient manner using our state-of-the-art technology, at affordable prices."

This engagement brings together Red Sea Housing's modular construction expertise - an innovative building technique that dramatically reduces construction time and delivers buildings at the highest levels of quality, with AECOM's expertise in sustainable and energy efficient construction solutions. Jointly the companies look to tackle the rising affordable housing crisis.

Currently, the companies have signed a 12-month MOU with the main objective of exploring housing opportunities presented by the Ministry of Housing in Saudi Arabia.

"We are delighted to have signed this MOU with Red Sea Housing Services", said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive, AECOM Middle East, "By combining our knowledge of the local market, solutions for affordable housing, and our design and program management expertise, we will explore opportunities that support the priorities of the Ministry of Housing."

About Red Sea Housing Services

Red Sea Housing Services (RSHS) a global leader that provides high quality modular living and working environments for industrial and residential communities. With significant experience in providing industrial housing products and services in remote and urban locations across the world in more than 65 countries for over 4 decades, RSHS has cemented exceptional reputation for designing, planning, producing, managing, leasing, and operating corporate housing solutions. RSHS sets up the infrastructure and facilities required for global companies to construct high quality, reliable, durable and tailored modular buildings, and housing units, including hotels, offices, accommodation units, utility services, telecommunications networks, catering and recreation facilities, from its manufacturing facilities in Saudi, UAE, Ghana, PNG, and Malaysia.

About AECOM

A Fortune 500 company, AECOM is the world's leading design firm. It provides professional technical services in the fields of engineering, consulting, planning, architecture, construction management, project management, asset management, and environmental services.

