

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer prices rose at a steady pace in July, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent annually in July, the same rate as seen in June. The annual growth was forecast to rise slightly to 2.7 percent.



Excluding energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, core inflation remained at 2.4 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in July, while they were expected to remain flat.



The consumer price index including owner occupiers' housing costs 12-month inflation rate was 2.6 percent in July, the same rate as in June.



Another report from ONS showed that output price inflation slowed slightly to the lowest level seen so far this year.



Output prices grew 3.2 percent annually, slightly slower than the 3.3 percent increase in June. Nonetheless, the rate exceeded the expected 3.1 percent.



On month, output prices gained 0.1 percent after staying flat in June.



Input price inflation eased more-than-expected to a 1-year low of 6.5 percent in July from 10 percent in June. Prices were forecast to climb 6.9 percent.



Month-on-month, input prices remained flat in July in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX