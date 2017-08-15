Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo to its Board of Directors. Dr. Guo is a member of the Technical Committee of the Zijin Midas Exploration Fund, a strategic investor in Jaxon and a subsidiary of Hong Kong listed Zijin Mining Group, the Fund's manager and major investor.

Zijin Mining Group ranks as the largest gold producer in the world by revenue. The Group has made prior significant investments in proximity to Jaxon's projects, including an $80m investment in Pretium Resources in 2015.

Dr. Guo has over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. His business expertise includes mineral resource estimation, development, assessment, acquisition and project management. Dr. Guo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the Nanjing University and a Doctoral Degree in Geology and Exploration from the China University of Mining and Technology. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and QP Committee member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

Says Dr. Guo, "This is a newly formed fund with a mandate to invest strategically, and on a global basis, in exploration stage projects demonstrating potential for a large discovery." He continues, "We're pleased to have Jaxon as our first investee and look forward to a long and mutually productive relationship."

"We're thrilled to have someone of Dr. Guo's caliber join our team," says Jason Cubitt, Jaxon's President and CEO. "World class projects require world class financial partners, and the addition of Dr. Guo and the Zijin Midas Exploration Fund will play a vital role in building value for all of our stakeholders."

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the Wishbone/Foremore property in BC's Golden Triangle.

For further information regarding Jaxon Minerals Inc., please contact 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

