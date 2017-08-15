

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth moderated marginally in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.6 percent stable rate of growth in the first quarter.



In the second quarter, growth came mainly from the production of services that had seen major advances in trade, information and communications as well as business services.



During the first half of the year, the economy advanced 2.6 percent compared with the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX