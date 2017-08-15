Superdisintegrants Market Worth $487.0 Million by 2025 | CAGR 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsuperdisintegrants marketis expected to reach USD 487.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Superdisintegrants help in the disintegration of tablet or capsule content into small particles and create a greater surface area for speedy drug release.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



A number of fast disintegrating tablet such as salbutamol sulphate, and cetirizine hydrochloride in tablet/capsule dosage form for respiratory disorders (bronchitis, asthma, and coughing) are formulated for pediatric and geriatric patients, due to their difficulty or discomfort in swallowing. Superdisintegrant such as crospovidone, croscarmellose sodium, and sodium starch glycolate are used in optimized concentration to formulate such tablets/capsules along with different binders such as MCC and PVP K-30.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Superdisintegrants Market Analysis By Product (Croscarmellose sodium, Crospovidone, Sodium starch glycolate, Ion exchange resin), By Dosage Form (Tablets and Capsules, Mouth-dissolving Films), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/superdisintegrants-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market study suggests that crospovidone dominated the overall market in 2016. Crospovidone is completely insoluble in water and rapidly disperses and swells in water. It has greatest rate of swelling and surface area to volume ratio compared to other disintegrants. Hence, these factors are contributing towards the large share of crospovidone in 2016.

Others segment, which includes natural superdisintegrants, is expected to witness highest growth rate. Factors such as local accessibility, bio-acceptable, renewable source, eco"friendly nature and lower prices compared to important synthetic products, are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Amongst the dosage form segments, tablets and capsules occupied the largest share in 2016 as they are the most common and preferred dosage forms for delivering drugs to patients.

The mouth-dissolving films segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is the preferred choice for patients as compared to tablets and capsules due to greater flexibility and comfort of the former.

Hence, the market for disintegrants in mouth-dissolving films would continue to grow due to quicker onset of action for a dosage form and better convenience of administration.

North America dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to number of superdisintegrants manufacturers operating in the region and prolific research and development initiatives

dominated the regional segment with the largest revenue share in 2016, due to number of superdisintegrants manufacturers operating in the region and prolific research and development initiatives Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to booming medical tourism industry in the region and lucrative contract research outsourcing services

is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to booming medical tourism industry in the region and lucrative contract research outsourcing services Some of the major companies operating in this market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Roquette Freres S.A., FMC Corporation, DFE Pharma, Huber Corporation, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. The Dow Chemical Company and BASF SE. and others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kidney-cancer-drugs-market

Biotechnology Reagents Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biotechnology-reagent-market

ePharmacies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epharmacies-market

Biopharmaceutical Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-market

Grand View Research has segmented the superdisintegrants market on the basis of product, dosage form, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Croscarmellose sodium Crospovidone Sodium starch glycolate Ion exchange resin Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Tablets and Capsules Mouth-dissolving Films

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com