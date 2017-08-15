The funds, provided by the International Development Association (IDA), will finance a project aimed at increasing access to electricity in rural and semi-urban areas of the Republic of Niger.

Niger's cabinet has ratified an agreement it closed in June with the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank, for a €42.7 million ($50.3 million) financing that is planned to support the Niger Solar Electricity Access Project (NESPA), an initiative aimed at bringing solar power to rural communities.

The project consists of four components: market development of stand-alone PV installations; rural electrification through service-based solar hybrid mini-grids; PV hybridization ...

