Niger's cabinet has ratified an agreement it closed in June with the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank, for a €42.7 million ($50.3 million) financing that is planned to support the Niger Solar Electricity Access Project (NESPA), an initiative aimed at bringing solar power to rural communities.
The project consists of four components: market development of stand-alone PV installations; rural electrification through service-based solar hybrid mini-grids; PV hybridization