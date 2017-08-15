The manufacturing facility will have an initial capacity of 100 MW and will produce both mono and polycrystalline modules.

Ducth solar company Energyra announced it will build a PV module factory in Zaanstad, in the province of North Holland, the Netherlands.

The company said the factory will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MW and will be able to produce 350,000 panels per year. The facility will manufacture both mono and polycrystalline modules, which are based on technology provided by the Dutch research institute ECN (Energy research Centre of the Netherlands).

The module production equipment will be provided by unnamed companies from the Netherlands, Italy and Germany. The company expects to initially ...

