sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.08.2017 | 11:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Social Media Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2021: Increased Adoption of Analytics in Marketing

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Social Media Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global social media management software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Social Media Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of analytics in marketing. The use of analytics in data-driven marketing practices by combining actionable analytics, audience segmentation, and sharing of key business information is one of the major trends in the market. Marketers can measure and manage the activities of customers in the social networking sites using social media management software. This helps them improve the performance of their marketing activities. Analytical solutions present in social media management software help organizations to manage large volumes of data from mobile applications and smart connected devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of social media management software to increase brand awareness. Companies consider social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat as efficient platforms to promote themselves, build their brands, and reach out to larger audiences or consumer bases. Finding the time to update the profiles and blogs can be a challenge for companies, which release several products in a month. Tracking consumer updates regarding products from social media is another time-consuming task. Many customers complain online about products if they are not satisfied with them If such complaints are not taken care of immediately, there are chances that the customer's social media post may become viral and tarnish the brand completely.

Key Vendors

  • AgoraPulse
  • Buffer
  • Hootsuite Media
  • Sprout Social

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Crowdbooster
  • Facebook
  • IFTTT
  • Lithium Technologies
  • NUVI
  • Oktopost
  • Roeder Studios
  • Sendible
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Deployment model

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4v755/global_social

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire