Global Social Media Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2021: Increased Adoption of Analytics in Marketing

The "Global Social Media Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global social media management software market to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Social Media Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of analytics in marketing. The use of analytics in data-driven marketing practices by combining actionable analytics, audience segmentation, and sharing of key business information is one of the major trends in the market. Marketers can measure and manage the activities of customers in the social networking sites using social media management software. This helps them improve the performance of their marketing activities. Analytical solutions present in social media management software help organizations to manage large volumes of data from mobile applications and smart connected devices.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of social media management software to increase brand awareness. Companies consider social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat as efficient platforms to promote themselves, build their brands, and reach out to larger audiences or consumer bases. Finding the time to update the profiles and blogs can be a challenge for companies, which release several products in a month. Tracking consumer updates regarding products from social media is another time-consuming task. Many customers complain online about products if they are not satisfied with them If such complaints are not taken care of immediately, there are chances that the customer's social media post may become viral and tarnish the brand completely.



Key Vendors

AgoraPulse

Buffer

Hootsuite Media

Sprout Social

Other Prominent Vendors

Crowdbooster

Facebook

IFTTT

Lithium Technologies

NUVI

Oktopost

Roeder Studios

Sendible

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Deployment model



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



