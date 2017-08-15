

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as geopolitical worries abated and the euro edged lower against the dollar, helped by comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley backing another rate hike this year.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off a government report, which showed that the German economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter.



GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the first quarter. The growth rate was expected to remain at 0.7 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 34 points or 0.28 percent at 12,198 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Gas and engineering company Linde rose half a percent after an update on its proposed $74 billion merger with Praxair.



Potash miner K+S tumbled 5 percent after its Q2 results fell short of market expectations.



