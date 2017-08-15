

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in more than five-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in July, faster than June's 1.7 percent stable rate of increase.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since December 2011, when prices had risen 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Underlying inflation quickened to 2.4 percent in July from 1.9 percent in June. Monthly, underlying CPI increased 0.6 percent.



